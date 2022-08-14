Highlands County saw six more COVID-19 deaths during the week, bringing the total to 720 COVID deaths, according to the New York Times. The county has now seen 17 deaths in the last two weeks.
The deaths were recorded as Highlands County saw a break in the number of new cases. After seeing 400 cases in each of the two previous weeks, the county reported 271 new cases for the week of Aug. 5-11, according to the Florida Department of Health. Highlands County has seen a total of 28,018 cases.
The county’s drop in numbers coincides with the state seeing a decrease in new cases for the third straight week. Florida reported 54,353 new cases, which is the lowest number of new cases seen since May. Florida has seen a total of 6.9 million cases.
Florida Department of Health is reporting 78,559 deaths, which is 994 more than were reported on the previous FDOH virus update of July 29.
The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services was showing 4,203 hospitalized Saturday morning, which is a decrease of 392 from last week, while ICU cases dropped 29 from a week ago to 462.
Numbers in the U.S. have dropped slightly, with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reporting a seven-day average of 103,105 new cases per day. There have been 982.56 million cases in total.
CDC is showing the seven-day average of deaths at 413 and there have been a total of 1.03 million deaths.
The number of vaccines given dropped in the past week, both in the U.S. and globally. Bloomberg reported an average of 47,096 vaccines given per day over the last week in the U.S., while 8.87 million doses per day were given globally. There have been a total of 12.4 billion doses given globally, with 604 million of those given in the United States.
Globally, there have been 589.4 million cases and 6.43 million deaths, according to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University.