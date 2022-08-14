SNS-update081422a.jpg

Highlands County saw six more COVID-19 deaths during the week, bringing the total to 720 COVID deaths, according to the New York Times. The county has now seen 17 deaths in the last two weeks.

The deaths were recorded as Highlands County saw a break in the number of new cases. After seeing 400 cases in each of the two previous weeks, the county reported 271 new cases for the week of Aug. 5-11, according to the Florida Department of Health. Highlands County has seen a total of 28,018 cases.

