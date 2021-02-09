Highlands County had six additional COVID-19 deaths, according to the Florida Department of Health’s Monday update. That brings the death toll to 280, with 157 of those occurring in the last three months.
There were 22 new virus cases reported, although testing was also down, which yielded a positivity rate of 13.87% for the day. The positivity rate was the highest it’s been since January.
Of the new cases, 21 were residents and there was one new non-resident case, while three of the new cases belonged to those age 14 and younger, including one case in the 0-4 age group.
There have been 6,668 resident and 67 non-resident cases for a combined total of 6,735.
Hospitalizations remained at 539 and the Agency for Health Care Administration reports there are 42 currently hospitalized with a primary diagnosis of COVID-19.
Case numbers were also down at the state level, with Florida reporting 5,737 new virus cases, which raises the total to 1,783,720. Of those, there have been 1,751,343 resident cases and 32,377 non-resident cases.
Testing was also down in the state, which led to a positivity rate of 7.37% despite the low number of cases. The 76,514 residents tested was the lowest number since New Year’s Eve.
There were an additional 127 deaths to bring the total to 28,288, of which 27,816 have been Florida residents and there have been 472 non-resident deaths.
Glades County saw its first new case since January and has a total of 871 cases and 13 deaths.
DeSoto County reported just one new case, but also one death. The county has seen 3,474 cases and had 69 deaths.
In Hardee County, there were five new cases to bring the total to 2,653 and deaths remained at 24, while Okeechobee County saw 13 new cases, bringing the total to 3,367, and deaths remained steady at 68.
Florida continues to lead the country in the B.1.1.7 variant cases, with the state having 201 of the 690 reported cases, which have been found in 33 different states.
The number of vaccinations given in the state was at a two-week low, as FDOH reported 7,298 people vaccinated on Sunday. There were 1,637 people who received the first shot, while 5,661 received the second shot in the series.
Highlands County saw FDOH make changes on its vaccine numbers to closer reflect the actual number of shots given. The state has updated Saturday’s county vaccine report to show 1,489 given, with 896 of those being the first shot and 593 of those being the second shot in the series. With just one shot given on Sunday, the county’s numbers were raised 937 from Sunday’s vaccine report. The new breakdown is 6,193 first doses given and 1,976 second shots given for a total of 8,169.
The U.S. reported 96,003 new virus cases, according to the COVID Tracking Project’s Sunday night update, marking the first time since Nov. 2 there have been fewer than 100,000 new cases. There are 81,439 currently hospitalized, which is the lowest number since Nov. 18.
There were 1,474 new deaths reported.
Monday’s early numbers again look promising, as California reported 10,414 new cases and 208 deaths, while Arizona had 2,250 new cases and seven deaths.
The country did pass 27 million cases, as the Johns Hopkins University Center for Systems Science reported 27,045,671 cases and 463,938 deaths.
Globally, there have been 106.4 million cases and 2.32 million deaths.