Florida’s COVID-19 new case numbers were up a bit from Saturday but certainly not the worst it has been over the days leading into New Year’s Day. The positivity rate also rose.
When the Florida Department of Health released the COVID-19 reports on Sunday, there were 10,603 new cases added to the state’s total. The new cases brought the overall tally of infections to 1,365,436. The caseload is comprised of 1,341,287 residents and 24,149 non-residents.
There were 100 deaths statewide, including non-residents. The new death toll rose to 22,310. Of those deaths, 21,987 resident and 323 non-resident deaths have been attributed to coronavirus.
There were 83,761 tests processed in Florida with 73,364 negative results. The new cases and processed tests produced a positivity rate of 12.43%. That is the second-highest positivity rate since Dec. 20. The highest in the same period was on Dec. 28 when the positivity rate was over 23%.
Highlands County added 62 new cases of coronavirus to its total of infections. The daily new cases are higher than the days heading into the holiday weekend. The county breached the 5,000 mark a few days ago and now stands at 5,135. Of those cases, 5,082 are residents and 53 non-residents who have been infected. With 217 cases over seven days, there has been an average of 31 cases per day.
There were no new deaths in the county. The number of deaths attributed to COVID remained at 206. On Saturday, 454 tests were processed. The new cases and tests performed created a 13.88% positivity rate. The positivity rate is the second-highest since Dec. 20, second to Dec. 28 with a positivity rate over 54%.
Highlands County vaccinated three people on Saturday, according to the FDOH report. In total, the county has had 769 people vaccinated against the coronavirus.
One day after a national record 275,897 cases on Saturday, numbers were down a bit on Sunday, as the United States reported 204,805 new cases on Sunday, according to the COVID Tracking Project’s Sunday night report. The new cases were derived from 1.4 million tests, which was 600,000 fewer tests than were processed on Saturday.
New deaths on Sunday were reported as 1,431, which is nearly 1,000 fewer than were reported on Saturday and almost 1,200 fewer than the seven-day average for the U.S.
Hospitalizations were at 125,544 as of Sunday evening and that’s with a handful of states not turning in hospitalization data for the day. While some states are not turning in data or complete data for the day, others are reporting numbers for multiple days, as holiday reporting backlogs are still rearing their heads.
California reported 45,352 cases and 181 deaths on Sunday, after reporting 53,341 cases on Saturday.
According to the Johns Hopkins University Center for Systems Science and Engineering, the U.S. has seen 20.6 million cases and had 351,453 deaths.
Globally, there have been 85.1 million cases and 1.84 million deaths.