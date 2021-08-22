Highlands County had 730 new COVID-19 cases in the seven-day period of August 13-19, according to Friday’s weekly COVID update released by the Florida Department of Health. That’s an increase of more than 100 from the 626 cases reported the previous week.
The county has now seen a total of 11,346 resident cases since the beginning of the pandemic, with 1,878 (16.5%) occurring in the last three weeks. After ranking No. 10 among counties in the state last week in terms of cases per 100,000 residents, Highlands County saw itself above the state average this week at 694.5 cases per 100,000, while the state average was 683.1
Vaccinations remain up in the county, with 930 doses given over the seven-day period, raising the overall total to 53,942, which is 58% of eligible residents in the county aged 12 and older.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows Highlands County with 93 new COVID-19 hospitalizations between August 12-18, the latest days numbers were available for.
Highlands County’s positivity rate remained above 25% for the second straight week, clocking in at 25.9%.
The numbers weren’t any better for surrounding counties, with DeSoto County seeing 270 new cases and a 24.2% positivity rate, while Glades County had 58 new cases with a positivity rate of 34.5% and Hardee County saw 325 new cases and a 41.5% positivity rate.
Okeechobee had 380 new cases and a 30.4% positivity rate and Polk County saw 6,983 additional cases with a positivity rate of 28.9%.
Florida did see a slight reduction in the number of cases, with the 150,118 new resident cases a slight drop from last week’s 151,415 cases. The positivity rate did climb slightly from last week’s 19.3% to 19.8%.
Those 39 years and younger were hit the hardest this past week, as the 30-39 age group saw the most cases in the state with 25,111, while the 20 to 29 group had 22,257. The 11 and younger and 12 to 19 age groups had a combined 37,641 cases for the week.
“Young people may think they are invincible, but there are many after-effects of getting COVID-19 that physicians are seeing having an impact on their younger, unvaccinated patients,” said Doug Murphy Jr., MD, president of the Florida Medical Association. “Long-term health concerns shouldn’t be a lifetime sentence for those who took a chance in not getting the vaccine. Don’t take that chance. Get vaccinated.”
Florida’s hospitals remain stretched to the limit, with the Department of Health and Human Services showing the state with 17,235 COVID hospitalizations at 2 p.m. Saturday. Roughly 86% of all hospital beds are filled, with COVID patients accounting for 30% of all cases.
COVID is having a bigger impact on ICU beds, where 3,585 of the state’s 6,656 ICU beds are taken by COVID patients. Fewer than 5% of ICU beds in the state are open.
There were 1,486 deaths classified as COVID-19 deaths during the seven-day period, with 346 of them occurring during the week. Florida has now seen a total of 42,252 resident deaths. One of the deaths was a child under the age of 16, as there have now been 11 deaths in the under 16 age group and 207 deaths in the 16 to 29 age group.
Vaccinations in the state did go up slightly, with 443,953 people vaccinated, including 216,136 who decided to get their first shot.
Vaccines in the U.S. went up considerably, with Bloomberg showing a seven-day average of 836,620 doses per day and a total of 361 million doses given. Last week’s seven-day average was 715,983.
The CDC is showing the U.S. with a seven-day average of 130,926 new cases per day. The country is averaging 686 deaths per day over the past seven days, which is the highest average since April 1, 2021.
The U.S. has seen a total of 37.6 million cases and had 627,956 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University.
Globally, the vaccine rate dropped for the second straight week and is at 36.2 million doses per day. There have been a total of 4.89 billion doses given across 183 countries. The 4.89 billion doses is roughly 31.9% of the world’s population.
There have been 211.1 million COVID-19 cases throughout the world and 4.42 million deaths.