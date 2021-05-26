Highlands County saw eight new cases of COVID-19, according to Monday’s numbers released by the Florida Department of Health. This was the most since Friday. Three of the new cases were age 15-24.
The eight new cases bring the county’s total to 8,737, with 8,640 being resident cases and the remaining 97 non-resident cases.
There were 237 resident tests processed on Monday, with the eight positive tests, which yielded a positivity rate of 2.97% for the day.
The state is showing an increase of one death for the county, which puts the total at 364.
The state shows there were 62 vaccines given in the county on Monday, although it typically takes several days for all of the numbers to come in from various locations.
So far, there have been 45,612 people in the county vaccinated, according to FDOH. There have been 11,765 people to have received the first dose and 33,847 to have gotten both shots in the series.
In the state, there was an increase of 1,874 cases, bringing the total to 2,313,815 cases. There have been 2,270,571 cases involving residents and 43,244 non-resident cases.
The state processed 50,609 resident tests and had 48,735 negative tests, which resulted in a positivity rate of 3.75%, making it two straight weeks with a positivity rate under 5%.
There were an additional 81 deaths reported, which raises the overall total to 37,235, of which 36,581 have been resident deaths and 735 have been non-resident deaths.
Vaccinations in the state were the lowest they have been in the last two weeks, with FDOH reporting 31,530 doses given on Monday, although that number will likely increase some over the next few days.
There have now been 10,075,311 million people in Florida vaccinated, with 8,038,941 having received both doses and 2,036,370 people having received the first dose.
The U.S. is approaching the 50% vaccination mark, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, as 164,378,258 people have received at least one, which is 49.5% of the population. The percentage of the country that is considered fully vaccinated is 39.5%.
Among those 12 and over, the percentage climbs to 58.6%, while 61.6% of all adults have received at least one dose of the vaccine.
Seniors have been getting vaccinated at a higher rate than any other group, with 85.3% of those 65 and over having received at least one dose and 73.9% of seniors having been fully vaccinated.
According to the Florida Department of Health, the U.S. has now had a total of 33.15 million cases and had 590,586 deaths.
Globally, there have been 167.5 million cases and 3.58 million deaths.