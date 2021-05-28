Highlands County saw nine new cases of COVID-19, according to Wednesday’s numbers released by the Florida Department of Health. This was down from the previous day. Five of the new cases were ages 35-44.
The nine new cases bring the county’s total to 8,758, with 8,660 being resident cases and the remaining 98 non-resident cases.
There were 225 resident tests processed on Wednesday, with the nine positive tests, which yielded a positivity rate of 4% for the day.
The state is showing no increase of deaths for the county, which puts the total still at 365.
The state shows there were 59 vaccines given in the county on Wednesday, although it typically takes several days for all of the numbers to come in from various locations.
So far, there have been 45,843 people in the county vaccinated, according to FDOH. There have been 11,714 people who have received the first dose and 34,129 who have gotten both shots in the series.
In the state, there was an increase of 2,338 cases, bringing the total to 2,318,480 cases. There have been 2,275,177 cases involving residents and 43,303 non-resident cases.
The state processed 72,376 resident tests and had 70,062 negative tests, which resulted in a positivity rate of 3.20%, making it more than two weeks with a positivity rate under 5%.
There were an additional 87 deaths reported, which raises the overall total to 37,469, of which 36,733 have been resident deaths and 736 have been non-resident deaths.
Vaccinations in the state were the lowest they have been in the last two weeks, with FDOH reporting 28,234 doses given on Wednesday, although that number will likely increase some over the next few days.
There have now been 10,169,597 million people in Florida vaccinated, with 8,139,018 having received both doses and 2,030,579 people having received the first dose.
The U.S. is approaching the 50% vaccination mark, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, as 165,717,718 people have received at least one, which is 49.9% of the population. The percentage of the country that is considered fully vaccinated is 40%.
Among those 12 and over, the percentage climbs to 59.1%, while 62% of all adults have received at least one dose of the vaccine.
Seniors have been getting vaccinated at a higher rate than any other group, with 85.5% of those 65 and over having received at least one dose and 74.3% of seniors having been fully vaccinated.
According to the Florida Department of Health, the U.S. has now had a total of 33.19 million cases and had 592,573 deaths.
Globally, there have been 168.6 million cases and 3.5 million deaths.