Highlands County had 951 new COVID-19 cases for the seven-day period of Dec. 31-Jan. 6, according to Friday’s COVID update from the Florida Department of Health. The county saw 622 new cases the previous week.
The county’s positivity rate jumped from 20.6% to 26.8%, which is still a bit lower than the state average of 31.2%.
Deaths are no longer reported by the Florida Department of Health at the county level, but the New York Times is reporting Highlands County with 570 deaths, which is an increase of one from a week ago.
The county’s per capita rate of 904.8 new cases per 100,000 population was roughly half the state average of 1,807.1.
Highlands County had 341 people vaccinated during the week, which is consistent with the 354 vaccinated the previous week. The county has seen 62% of those eligible receive the vaccine.
For the fourth consecutive week, Miami-Dade County had the highest per-capita cases in the state, with 3,796.7 cases per 100,000 people.
Florida reported 397,114 new cases for the week, an all-time high, and nearly 100,000 more than the 298,455 new cases the previous week. Florida has now seen 4.56 million cases.
The state had 184 deaths for the week, raising the total to 62,688.
The Florida Hospital Association reported 8,548 hospitalized with COVID on Friday, with 8,344 of those adults and there are 204 pediatric cases. That’s a 90.6% increase over the previous week and a 365.6% increase from two weeks ago.
With many states setting COVID records over the past week, it’s no surprise that numbers in the United States are at an all-time high, with the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention showing a seven-day average of 614,552 cases per day. Prior to this latest omicron wave, the previous high seven-day average was 250,431, set on Jan. 11, 2021.
While it’s true the majority of omicron cases are considered “mild,” the medical definition of “mild” may be a bit more severe than the average person believes.
According to the National Institutes of Health, “Patients with mild illness may exhibit a variety of signs and symptoms (e.g., fever, cough, sore throat, malaise, headache, muscle pain, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, loss of taste and smell). They do not have shortness of breath, dyspnea on exertion, or abnormal imaging. Most mildly ill patients can be managed in an ambulatory setting or at home through telemedicine or telephone visits. No imaging or specific laboratory evaluations are routinely indicated in otherwise healthy patients with mild COVID-19.”
The U.S. has seen a total of 56.7 million cases, according to the CDC.
Deaths have inched upwards, with the seven-day average climbing to 1,350, which is the highest number seen since Oct. 23, 2021. The U.S. has had total of 831,729 COVID deaths.
According to Bloomberg, the U.S. averaged 982,628 vaccinations per day over the last week and has given a total of 517 million vaccines overall.
Globally, there were 35.5 million doses given per day over the last week and there have been 9.42 billion vaccines given.
A total of 303.5 million cases have been recorded and there have been 5.48 million deaths.