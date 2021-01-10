SEBRING — Highlands County had a better day in terms of new COVID-19 cases and positivity but not in deaths when the Florida Department of Health COVID reports came out on Saturday.
Highlands County had 35 new cases of coronavirus. That may not sound like good news but considering in the past week the county has seen a record-setting day of 105 cases followed by 95 cases, 35 new cases sounds much better.
Highlands County’s total cases has risen to 5,492. The FDOH COVID-19 Data and Surveillance Dashboard shows residents make up 5,434 of the cases and 58 non-residents make up the rest of the cases. The daily median age was 41 on Saturday with an overall median age of 52.
Over the past seven days, Highlands County has had 414 cases. The average daily cases is 59.14. There were three deaths reported since Friday’s report. The death toll has climbed to 217.
There were 434 tests processed for the day. The tests and new cases resulted in a positivity rate of 7.6%, which is the lowest since Dec. 26.
Highlands has had 456 hospitalizations, or 8% of all cases. The Agency for Health Care Administration reported 68 people diagnosed with coronavirus as the primary diagnosis. AHCA also showed the ICU bed census as 24 with six beds available.
Long-term care facilities have had 513 cases of COVID, which is 9% of all cases. Highlands County has had 56 COVID-19 deaths from residents and staff at long-term care facilities. Corrections has risen to 81 cases.
FDOH reported 55 vaccinations on Jan. 8 with six people completing the second dose to finish the vaccination series. There have been 1,563 vaccines given overall and 12 of those people received both doses to complete the set.
Statewide, there were 15,445 new cases reported on Saturday. Florida has now seen 1,464,697 cases of infection. The report shows 1,438,579 residents have been infected and 26,118 non-residents have been diagnosed.
Florida has seen a total of 23,153 deaths with 22,804 residents and 346 non-resident deaths attributed to coronavirus. There were 140,344 tests processed with 125,223 negative results, according to Saturday’s report.
The United States reported a record 310,080 new cases, according to the COVID Tracking Project’s Friday evening report. There were 2,137,494 tests processed for the day.
There were an additional 3,777 deaths and 131,889 hospitalizations, leaving the seven-day averages for cases, deaths and hospitalizations at all-time highs. Through the first eight days of 2021 there have been 23,083 deaths in the U.S.
Saturday’s numbers are likely to be on the ugly side, as well, as the California Department of Public Health reported 52,636 cases and a record-setting 695 deaths on Saturday. The 695 deaths were 110 more than the previous high of 585, which was reported on Dec. 31, 2020. The 52,636 cases is the second-highest seen by the state.
New Jersey reported a record-high 6,435 cases on Saturday and 102 additional deaths.
Ohio reported 8,374 cases Saturday, which is 900 more than the state’s 21-day average and 55 deaths.
According to the Johns Hopkins University Center for Systems Science and Engineering, the U.S. has seen 21.96 million cases and has 370,094 deaths.
Globally, there have been 89.24 million cases and had 1.92 million deaths.