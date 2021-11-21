While COVID-19 numbers remained about the same in the state, Highlands County saw another decline with 30 new cases for the seven-day period of Nov. 12-18. The county has now seen a total of 16,052 cases.
The county’s positivity rate was just 2.3%, which is slightly lower than the state average of 2.5% for the week. There were 310 people vaccinated during the week, bringing the overall number to 59,446, which is 59% of those eligible to receive the vaccine. There were 249 people vaccinated a week ago.
The New York Times is reporting Highlands County with 558 COVID deaths, which is the same number it showed a week ago. The county’s 525 deaths per 100,000 population makes it the fifth-worst county in the state.
Florida saw 10,828 new COVID-19 cases for the week, which is 82 more than last week and the positivity rate remained at 2.5%. There have now been 3.67 million cases in the state.
A total of 384 new deaths were recorded, which is 21 more than last week. There have been 61,081 COVID deaths in the state. Of those, there have been 30 deaths in those age 15 and younger.
There were 394,524 vaccine doses given in the state during the week, which is roughly the same as last week. A total of 14,180,980 people have been vaccinated in the state, which is 68% of those eligible.
The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services was showing Florida with 1,374 hospitalized for COVID as of Saturday afternoon, which is roughly 100 fewer than a week ago. There were 256 COVID patients in ICU, which is a reduction of 63 from last week.
Cases in the United States continue to inch upward, with the U.S. showing a seven-day average of 94,260 cases, which is the highest since Oct. 8, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The New York Times shows Michigan and Minnesota as the states having the highest number of new cases per 100,000 people. For the second straight week, Florida tops the country with just seven new cases per day per 100,000 people.
The seven-day average for deaths in the United States is 1,069, which is consistent with numbers seen over the past two weeks. The U.S. has now seen a total of 47.4 million cases and 768,619 deaths, according to the CDC.
Bloomberg is showing the U.S. as having given a total of 445 million vaccine doses and an average of 1.23 million shots per day over the past week.
Globally, 7.66 billion doses have been given and the daily average was 32.1 million doses over the past seven days.
Johns Hopkins University & Medicine is showing 257 million cases worldwide, with a total of 5.14 million deaths.