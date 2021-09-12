Highlands County saw a reduction in its new COVID-19 cases, with the Florida Department of Health reporting 741 new cases for the seven-day period of Sept. 3-Sept. 9. While that’s still 106 new cases per day, it is better than the two previous weeks, which both saw more than 1,000 new cases.
The county’s positivity rate is still well above the state average at 24% and vaccinations were down to 661 people, which is the lowest weekly number since July. There have now been 14,317 positive cases in the county, while 56,883 people have been vaccinated, which is 61% of those eligible to receive the vaccine.
Highlands County followed the state pattern of a reduction in hospitalizations, with the Highlands County Board of County Commissioners showing 127 hospitalized on Thursday, down from 156 the previous week.
The remaining Heartland counties also saw reductions in cases, with DeSoto County reporting 325 new cases after seeing 421 the previous week, while Glades County saw 43 cases after reporting 52 new cases last week. Hardee County had 244 new cases compared to 356 the previous week and Okeechobee County added 377 new cases, down from last week’s 484.
The state added 100,012 new cases for the week, the lowest number in seven weeks, while the positivity rate dropped to 13.5%, which is the lowest number seen in eight weeks.
Vaccinations were also lower in the state, with 349,845 doses administered, breaking a five-week run with at least 400,000 doses given.
It was the third straight week of record deaths, with 2,448 deaths reported. Of those, 353 occurred during the week, with the others consisting of deaths which occurred earlier, but were just classified as COVID deaths during the week.
There were four new deaths in the under 16 age group, bringing the total to 17, while there were 24 in the 17 to 29 age division, which raises the total to 307.
The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services showed 12,222 hospitalized in the state with COVID-19 on Saturday, which is a decrease of nearly 2,000 from a week ago. There were 2,909 COVID patients in ICU, which is a reduction of 373 from last Saturday.
“COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to decline at a rapid pace, dropping more than 20% in the last two weeks,” said Mary C. Mayhew, president and CEO, Florida Hospital Association. “Thanks to increased vaccination with nearly 83% of seniors and 62% of our population (12+) fully vaccinated, and Governor Ron DeSantis expanding the availability of monoclonal antibody treatments for those Floridians who test positive, we anticipate COVID-19 hospitalizations could drop below last year’s peak in the coming weeks.”
The United States is averaging 136,738 new cases per day, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. That’s the lowest seven-day average since Aug. 17, but well above numbers seen during the summer.
While Florida’s 34% decrease in cases over the past two weeks is one of the best in the nation, other states aren’t faring as well, with Ohio seeing a 62% increase in cases over the last two weeks and five other states showing at least a 30% increase.
According to Bloomberg, there have been 379 million vaccine doses given in the United States, with an average of 721,844 given per day over the last week.
The New York Times reports that 54% of the country is fully vaccinated, with Vermont leading the way at 68% and Idaho, Alabama, Wyoming and West Virginia are each at 40%. Florida is slightly above average at 55%. The Times does not count just those eligible for the vaccine in its percentages, but uses percentage of the total population.
John Hopkins is showing the U.S. with 40.8 million cases and 659,171 deaths.
Globally, there have been 5.66 billion doses given, which is enough to fully vaccinate 36.8% of the world’s population, with an average of 33.4 million new doses given daily over the past seven days.
There have been 224 million cases globally with 4.62 million deaths.