Highlands County only had 14 new cases of COVID-19 reported by the Florida Department of Health on Monday. Mondays tend to have lower case numbers because of lower testing. However, that was about the extent of the good news. Three new deaths were reported and the positivity rate was back over 10%.
The 14 cases brings the total number of infections to 8,136. All of the new cases were from residents who contracted the virus. In total, 8,045 infections are attributed to residents with 91 non-residents making the difference.
The daily average has climbed a bit over the past weeks. According to FDOH, there have been 211 cases over the past seven days for an average of 30.14 infections per day.
The three newly reported deaths have brought the total deaths to 338 people. There have been five deaths in the past two days.
As usual, tests processed from Sunday were very low at only 137. There were 123 negative results. The testing produced a 10.22% positivity rate – a bit higher than the previous day.
Case numbers may be skewed today as well because testing at the Department of Health in Sebring was canceled on Monday.
The daily median age rose by a couple of years to 42. The cumulative median age is 51 years of age. The state’s median age was 34 years old.
Hospitalizations have risen to 641 countywide. The Agency for Health Care Administration shows there are 36 people being treated primarily for COVID as of Monday afternoon. Statewide, there were 3,435 hospitalized per AHCA.
There have been 699 infections from long-term care facilities throughout the county. FDOH reported 92 residents or staff deaths in long-term care facilities. Corrections cases remained at 127.
Highlands County Board of County Commission will continue to give Moderna vaccines at the former JC Penney in Lakeshore Mall, Wednesday through Saturday.
Appointments only for first and second dose from 8-11 a.m.
Walk-ins for first dose from 1-4 p.m. subject to daily availability.
Walk-ins for second dose from 1-3 p.m. subject to daily availability.
For first doses, use the entrance closest to Planet Fitness. For second doses, use the entrance closest to the former Kmart store.
Statewide, there were 4,237 new cases of COVID reported overnight, down by more than 2,500 cases the previous day. The state’s cases have risen to 2,173,138 cases of infection. Of those infections, 2,132,308 have been from residents and 40,830 non-resident who have been infected.
The deaths have risen by 33 deaths that includes one non-resident. There have been 35,142 deaths in Florida. The residents make up 34,471 deaths and 671 deaths are from non-residents.
There were 54,313 tests processed with 50,023 negative results. The positivity rate produced was 7.9%, a little better than Sunday’s report.
It was the typical weekend lag as far as numbers in the United States go. States reported 40,590 new cases and 397 deaths, making it the first time since October the country went an entire week without a single day of reporting more than 1,000 deaths.
Both the new cases and deaths were well below the seven-day averages, as was testing. States reported 1.207 million tests processed, which is 270,000 fewer than the seven-day averages.
Not all states — including Michigan — report numbers on Sunday. Michigan reported 8,574 cases and 61 deaths on Monday, while stating it was two days worth of data.
There was little change in the seven-day averages compared to last week, with tests and new cases both showing a 2% decline, while positivity rate and deaths remained the same.
According to the Johns Hopkins University Center for Systems Science and Engineering, the U.S. has seen a total of 31.7 million cases and 567,551 deaths.
Globally, the numbers are 141.6 million cases and 3,024,235 deaths.