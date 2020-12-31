SEBRING — Highlands County had more new cases and another death but the positivity rate dropped tremendously as shown by the Florida Department of Health COVID-19 reports on Wednesday.
The county added 55 new cases of COVID-19 infections on Wednesday. The new cases bring the total to 4,918. The cases of coronavirus break down to 4,869 residents and 49 non-residents, which is three more than Tuesday.
One more death was reported, which brings the death toll to 202 deaths attributed to the virus. One bright note on the report was the sizable decrease in the positivity rate to 9.27% from Tuesday’s 54.17% There were 550 tests processed with 499 negative results compared to Monday when only 77 tests were processed. While Wednesday’s rate is much more palatable, it is still higher than the state’s positivity rate. One factor in the decrease is the amount of tests processed from Tuesday.
There have been 435 hospitalizations overall. The Agency for Health Care Administration showed 52 current hospitalizations at 4:03 p.m. Wednesday. AHCA also reported the county’s ICU bed census as 23 with six beds available.
The state saw an increase of 13,871 cases, which pushes the overall total to over 1.3 million with 1,306,123 cases. There have been 1,283,701 Florida residents test positive and 22,422 non-residents.
On Tuesday, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis extended his state of emergency order for COVID-19. The order, which was first issued March 9, allows DeSantis more flexibility regarding expenditures detailing with COVID-19 and allows medical professionals, social workers and counselors licensed in other states to render services in Florida, provided they are free of charge. The order also allows pharmacists to issue a 30-day emergency prescription refill of maintenance medications.
State testing picked up dramatically, as there were more than 155,000 tests given on Tuesday, which resulted in a positivity rate of 8.72% for new cases. The number of tests given broke a four-day streak of fewer than 80,000 tests given per day.
There were an additional 137 deaths reported by the state, bringing the overall total to 21,857. There have been 21,546 resident deaths and 311 non-resident deaths.
Of the 1,283,701 cases in the state, 127,683 have been in those under the age of 18, which includes 402 in Highlands County.
In addition to the elderly, long-term residents who are being vaccinated, some frontline workers rolled up their proverbial sleeves and got vaccinated for coronavirus. The Highlands County Board of County Commission announced on social media that some first responders received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine on Wednesday.
FDOH reports showed 20,744 vaccines were given on Tuesday, with 118 of those given in Highlands County. The county has now given the first vaccine shot to 646 people.
DeSoto County more than doubled its vaccine total, with 50 given on Tuesday for a total of 96; Glades County administered its first vaccine on Tuesday; Hardee County gave 14 vaccines and has now given 41; while Okeechobee County gave 15 vaccines and have now done a total of 108.
Testing continued to drop in the United States, as just 1,236,471 tests were processed, according to the COVID Tracking Project’s Tuesday night report. There were 194,512 new cases and 3,283 deaths. The number of deaths were more than 1,000 above the seven-day average.
The number of hospitalizations reached an all-time high at 124,686.
California saw 432 deaths, raising the state’s total to 24,958, while adding 30,921 cases. After seeing positivity rates in the 2-3% range in October, California has now had 11 straight days with rates of 12% or higher.
According to the Johns Hopkins University Center for Systems Science and Engineering, there have been 19.62 million cases in the United States and 340,586.
Globally, there have been 82.4 million cases and 1.8 million deaths.