The usual weekend lag was in full effect Saturday, as evidenced by the numbers released by the Florida Department of Health on Sunday. Numbers were down across the board — with testing, new cases and deaths all taking a turn downward.
Highlands County added just one new case for the day, raising the total to 8,665. There was one additional death, bringing the total to 361.
The county’s positivity rate was just 2.2%, the lowest seen in the past two weeks.
Hospitalizations remained at 667 and the Agency for Health Care Administration showed 12 hospitalized on Sunday afternoon with a primary diagnosis of COVID-19.
Highlands County has averaged 10 new cases a day over the last seven days and 13.86 new cases per day over the last 14 days.
Hands for Homeless is hosting a COVID-19 Vaccination Event next Thursday, May 20 at 7 Jim Rodgers Ave. in Avon Park. They will also be having the Feeding Tampa Bay Event on that day as well. The COVID vaccines will be given from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The Feeding Tampa Bay event will be at the same address from 10 a.m. to noon.
It was much the same story of lower numbers for the state, which reported 2,482 new cases. Florida has now seen 2,249,210 resident cases and 42,794 non-resident cases for a combined total of 2,292,004.
The state processed 56,148 resident tests and yielded a positivity rate of 4.36%, marking the seventh straight day with a positivity rate of less than 5%.
There were 22 new deaths reported, with 19 of those resident deaths and there were three non-resident deaths. The state has now seen 36,798 deaths, with 36,075 resident deaths and 723 in non-residents.
There were 2,410 hospitalized Sunday in the state with a primary diagnosis of COVID-19, which is a reduction of 87 from the previous day.
Through Friday, the U.S. had a seven-day average of 32,694 new cases per day, which was a decrease of 18% from the previous Friday, while deaths dropped below a seven-day average of 600 at 582. The seven-day average for positivity rate was at 2.67%.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the U.S. has seen 87.5 cases per 100,000 residents over the past seven days. The country’s 293,079 new cases trailed only India and Brazil.
Bahrain has seen 717.7 cases per 100,000 population over the past seven days, while Hong Kong and Greenland are among the countries reporting no new cases over a seven-day period. India has seen 196.1 cases per 100,000 people, but due to its population, has seen more than 2.6 million new cases. China reported just 286 cases over the past week.
Canada reported 49,622 new cases and had an average of 130.8 cases per 100,000 people, while our neighbors to the south, Mexico, reported just 15,429 cases over the seven-day period, which is 11.8 cases per 100,000 population.
According to the Johns Hopkins University Center for Systems Science and Engineering, the U.S. has seen a total of 32.93 million cases and had 585,944 deaths.
Globally, there have been 162.7 million cases and 3.37 million deaths.