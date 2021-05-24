Highlands County saw just two new cases of COVID-19, according to Sunday’s numbers released by the Florida Department of Health. Both cases were seen in children, with one being 2 and the other being 10 years old.
The two new cases bring the county’s total to 8,726, with 8,629 being resident cases and the remaining 97 non-resident cases.
There were 89 resident tests processed, with the two positive tests, which yielded a positivity rate of 2.25% for the day.
The state is showing an increase of two deaths for the county, which would bring the total to 363. FDOH did subtract two deaths from Highlands County on Saturday’s update.
The state shows there were 364 vaccines given in the county on Saturday, although it typically takes several days for all of the numbers to come in from various locations.
So far, there have been 45,467 people in the county vaccinated, according to FDOH. There have been 11,771 people to have received the first dose and 33,696 to have gotten both shots in the series.
In the state, there was an increase of 2,069 cases, bringing the total to 2,310,335 cases. There have been 2,267,144 cases involving residents and 43,191 non-resident cases.
The state processed 52,496 resident tests and had 50,442 negative tests, which resulted in a positivity rate of 3.91%, making it two straight weeks with a positivity rate under 5%.
There were an additional 53 deaths reported, which raises the overall total to 37,207, of which 36,474 have been resident deaths and 733 have been non-resident deaths.
Vaccinations in the state were the lowest they have been in the last two weeks, with FDOH reporting 27,083 doses given on Saturday, although that number will likely increase some over the next few days.
There have now been 10,005,987 million people in Florida to have been vaccinated, with 7,965,477 having received both doses and 2,040,510 people having received the first dose.
The U.S. is approaching the 50% vaccination mark, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, as 163,309,414 people have received at least one, which is 49.2% of the population. The percentage of the country that is considered fully vaccinated is 39.2%.
Among those 12 and over, the percentage climbs to 58.2%, while 61.3% of all adults have received at least one dose of the vaccine.
Seniors have been getting vaccinated at a higher rate than any other group, with 85.4% of those 65 and over having received at least one dose and 73.9% of seniors having been fully vaccinated.
According to the John Hopkins University Center for Systems Science and Engineering, the U.S. has now had a total of 33.1 million cases and had 589,855 deaths.
Globally, there have been 166.8 million cases and 3.45 million deaths.