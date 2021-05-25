Highlands County saw just three new cases of COVID-19, according to Sunday’s numbers released by the Florida Department of Health. All three cases were adults between the ages of 25-44.
The three new cases bring the county’s total to 8,729, with 8,632 being resident cases and the remaining 97 non-resident cases.
There were 86 resident tests processed on Sunday, with the three positive tests, which yielded a positivity rate of 3.49% for the day.
The state is showing no increase of deaths for the county, which keeps the total at 363.
The state shows there were 12 vaccines given in the county on Sunday, although it typically takes several days for all of the numbers to come in from various locations.
So far, there have been 45,548 people in the county vaccinated, according to FDOH. There have been 11,804 people to have received the first dose and 33,744 to have gotten both shots in the series.
In the state, there was an increase of 1,602 cases, bringing the total to 2,311,941 cases. There have been 2,268,729 cases involving residents and 43,212 non-resident cases.
The state processed 42,694 resident tests and had 41,092 negative tests, which resulted in a positivity rate of 3.75%, making it two straight weeks with a positivity rate under 5%.
There were an additional 28 deaths reported, which raises the overall total to 37,235, of which 36,501 have been resident deaths and 734 have been non-resident deaths.
Vaccinations in the state were the lowest they have been in the last two weeks, with FDOH reporting 15,215 doses given on Sunday, although that number will likely increase some over the next few days.
There have now been 10,035,446 million people in Florida to have been vaccinated, with 7,995,844 having received both doses and 2,039,602 people having received the first dose.
The U.S. is approaching the 50% vaccination mark, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, as 163,907,827 people have received at least one, which is 49.4% of the population. The percentage of the country that is considered fully vaccinated is 39.3%.
Among those 12 and over, the percentage climbs to 58.5%, while 61.5% of all adults have received at least one dose of the vaccine.
Seniors have been getting vaccinated at a higher rate than any other group, with 85.4% of those 65 and over having received at least one dose and 74% of seniors having been fully vaccinated.
According to the John Hopkins University Center for Systems Science and Engineering, the U.S. has now had a total of 33.13 million cases and had 590,105 deaths.
Globally, there have been 166.9 million cases and 3.47 million deaths.