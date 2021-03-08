Highlands County has had under 10 new COVID-19 cases for the second day in a row. The county added just nine new cases on Sunday to bring its total to 7,341. Of the cases, 7,267 were from residents and 74 infections were from non-residents, according to the Florida Department of Health.
The daily average for new cases continued to improve. FDOH showed 112 cases over seven days. The daily average was 16 new cases.
There were no new deaths reported on Sunday. The overall deaths attributed to the coronavirus remains at 308.
Testing was down on Sunday’s report, predictably, with just 110 resident tests processed and 101 negative results. The daily positivity rate was up a bit at 8.18%, The drop in testing was the key factor in the increase.
The county had one more hospitalization since Saturday’s report and is at 576 people admitted overall. The Agency for Health Care Administration showed 25 people hospitalized with COVID on Sunday afternoon. The FDOH shows 84 residents or staff member deaths from long-term care facilities.
The daily median age for the day rose to 67 years old. The overall median age remained at 52.
Statewide, the number of new cases was relatively low with an increase of 4,098. The new cases have brought the cumulative cases to 1,944,995. Of those cases, 1,909,209 were from residents who tested positive and 35,786 non-residents who contracted the virus.
Florida’s death rate increased a bit with 66 deaths reported since Saturday. The total deaths across Florida were 32,266. Of those deaths, 31,683 were from residents and 583 were non-residents.
As with the county, testing was down considerably in the state with just resident 70,134 tests processed with 66,040 negative results. The daily positivity rate was 5.84%.
Numbers were pretty consistent in the United States, as none of the four major metrics tracked differed too terribly much from their respective seven-day rolling averages, with the exception of hospitalizations, which have been on a consistent downward trend since mid-January.
There were 1.41 million tests processed on Saturday, which is roughly 29,000 below the seven-day average, while there were 59,620 new cases reported. The seven-day average on new cases is 59,631.
There were 1,674 new deaths reported, which is 78 fewer than the seven-day average. Hospitalizations dipped to 41,401, which is 3,400 below the seven-day average.
California’s case numbers continue to drop, with the California Department of Public Health reporting 3,816 new cases and 258 deaths on Sunday, while Texas reported 1,805 new confirmed cases and 615 probable new cases. The death toll for the Lone Star State was 84.