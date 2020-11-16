Highlands County continues to trend the wrong direction in the fight against COVID-19, with the release of Sunday’s numbers by the Florida Department of Health showing a second-straight day with at least 60 new cases. An additional 67 cases were added to Highlands County, bringing the total to 3,231. Twenty-three of those cases come from non-residents, with eight of those occurring this month.
The death toll remained at 129 in Highlands County, but as of 3:15 p.m. Sunday there were 72 hospitalized with a primary diagnosis of COVID-19. That’s an increase of eight overnight and an increase of 18 in the past two days.
The median age of new cases was 66, making it two straight weeks with a median age over 50. The 75 to 84 age group saw the largest increase, while the 65 to 74 age group saw the second-highest number of new cases.
The positivity rate for new cases was 20.4%, the third straight day the county has seen greater than 20%. That’s more than double the 10% rate the state is aiming for and well above the 5% positivity rate the World Health Organization recommends before reopening a location.
Highlands County has seen 432 cases in long-term care facilities between residents and staff members. The latest FDOH Long-Term Care Facilities report, which was updated Saturday, shows 10 residents and nine staff members currently infected.
Highlands County wasn’t the only county in the Heartland to see ugly numbers, as DeSoto County increased 26 cases to 1,798 on a 22.03% positivity rate. There have been 33 deaths in the county.
Glades County saw four new cases on just 18 processed tests, yielding a 22.2% positivity rate. The county has seen a total of 637 cases, with 305 of those being tied to a correctional facility. There have been seven deaths.
Hardee County saw an increase of 13 cases, bringing the total to 1,698. There have been 22 deaths in the county.
Okeechobee County saw 11 new cases, but had a busy testing day, as 280 negative tests also came back. That resulted in a positivity rate of just 3.78. The county has seen 1,870 cases and had 43 deaths.
The state numbers weren’t pretty, as there were 10,105 new cases and an additional 29 resident deaths, bringing the total to 17,518. There have also been 215 non-resident deaths for a total of 17,733. The increase was the largest seen since July, but increased testing is partly responsible, as there were 121,155 negative test results and a positivty rate of 7.57% for the day.
Miami-Dade had an increase of more than 2,300 cases but also its busiest testing day of the past two weeks.
The United States continued its crawl towards the 11-million case barrier, with Johns Hopkins University Center for Systems Science and Engineering showing a total of 10,997,987 cases as of 4 p.m. Sunday. There were an additional 1,308 deaths, bringing the total to 245,979.
Globally, the case count hit 54.25 million and there have been 1.31 million deaths.