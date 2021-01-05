Highlands County saw a modest increase of 19 new COVID-10 cases with the release on Monday’s numbers by the Florida Department of Health. Testing was also down for the day, with just 127 processed tests on Sunday.
The positivity rate for new cases was 14.96%, which is the second-highest number seen in the last two weeks.
The big drop in testing two days after a major holiday follows the pattern of Christmas, as there were just 131 tests processed on Dec. 27 and even fewer on Dec. 28.
The death toll in Highlands County remained at 206, while hospitalizations reached 439, with 58 currently hospitalized with a primary diagnosis of COVID-19, according to the Florida Agency for Healthcare Administration. Highlands County had 62 hospital beds available as of 5 p.m. Monday, with 13 ICU beds open.
The county gave just one vaccine on Sunday and has now given 770. The 1,875 vaccinations given in the state is just the third time since Dec. 21 Florida gave fewer than 2,000 tests.
The state saw an increase of 11,256 cases and an additional 103 resident deaths, brining the total to 22,090. There were an additional two non-resident deaths, raising that total to 325, for a combined 22,415 deaths.
The positivity rate in the state for new cases was 12.54%, which is slightly higher than Sunday’s report and the second-highest percentage seen over the last two weeks.
Of the new cases in the state, there were 1,033 found in those age 14 and younger. The total number of cases in that age group has now reached 96,601 cases.
DeSoto County is also going through the holiday lull, with 15 cases and 122 tests the past two days, while Glades County has seen seven positive cases out of 18 tests over the last two days. Hardee County has had 11 new cases the past two days, while Okeechobee County has shown an increase of 27 cases the past two days.
Polk County has seen an increase of 840 cases the past two days, while seeing a slight drop in testing, with 5,240 tests processed the last two days. The county’s positivity rate for those two days is 16%.
Across the nation, numbers were better in California, with the California Department of Public Health reporting 29,633 cases on Monday and 97 deaths. The number of deaths is well below the state’s 14-day rolling average of 282 deaths.
According to Johns Hopkins University Center for Systems Science and Engineering, there have been 20.7 million cases in the United States and 352,645 deaths.
Globally, the case count has reached 85.5 million and there have been 1.85 million deaths.