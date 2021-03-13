Highlands County’s overall cases of coronavirus has risen to 7,410 cases as of Friday afternoon per the Florida Department of Health’s daily COVID-19 report. The total rose by 23 cases of infections, up from an 18-case increase on Thursday’s report.
The daily average remains low with 87 cases over the past seven days. There has been an average of 12.42 cases per day.
Of the 7,410 cases, 7,335 of them were from residents and there were 75 non-residents who contracted the virus. There were no new deaths reported overnight and the total deaths remained at 307.
Test remained just under 300 for the second day in a row with 294 resident tests processed and 271 negative results. The daily positivity rate was up a bit from the day before at 7.82%.
The daily median age came down to 49 years old and the overall median age is 52.
There have been 581 hospitalizations due to coronavirus. That is 8% of all cases. On Friday afternoon there were 31 people hospitalized from the virus.
In all, there have been 657 cases of COVID from long-term care facilities. FDOH shows 84 deaths from either residents or staff of long-term care facilities. Corrections added one case and is now at 121.
Statewide, cases rose by 5,214, bringing the total to 1,967,865. Of the overall cases, 1,931,613 are from residents and there are 36,252 non-residents who tested positive for the virus.
Deaths were up overnight with 105 new deaths reported. Total deaths have reached 32,744. The deaths were divided by 32,145 were resident deaths and 599 non-resident deaths.
There were 105,325 tests processed with 100,181 negative results. That generated a daily positivity rate of 4.88%.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated its variant counts on Thursday evening and Florida still leads the nation in the B.1.1.7 variant (U.K. variant), having 690 of the country’s 3,701 cases. Michigan is next with 562.
It was another good day on the national front, with states reporting an additional 59,035 cases on Thursday. There were 1,561 deaths and hospitalizations were at 38,327, with 7,677 of those patients currently in ICU. Hospitalizations have now declined for 55 straight days, with ICU cases dropping for 54 straight days.
Testing was at 1.6 million, which is a bit above the seven-day average. Testing is down 5% from last week, but is pretty comparable to numbers seen two weeks ago.
According to the Johns Hopkins University Center for Systems Science and Engineering, the United States has seen a total of 29.3 million COVID-19 cases and there have been 531,912 deaths.
Globally, there have been 118.8 million cases and 2.63 million deaths.