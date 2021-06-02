Highlands County saw no new cases of COVID-19 overnight, according to Monday’s numbers released by the Florida Department of Health.
The county’s total remains at 8,778, with 8,680 being resident cases and the remaining 98 non-resident cases.
There were 64 resident tests processed on Monday, which yielded a positivity rate of 0% for the day.
The Agency for Health Care Administration (AHCA) reports that current hospitalizations due to COVID-19 are at 10, down 9 from last Thursday. The county has seen 680 hospitalizations since the pandemic started, according to the Florida Department of Health.
The state is showing no additional deaths for the county, which keeps the total at 366.
On Monday, the state shows there were 44 vaccines given in the county, although it typically takes several days for all of the numbers to come in from various locations.
So far, there have been 46,191 people in the county vaccinated, according to FDOH. There have been 11,616 people who have received the first dose and 34,575 who have gotten both shots in the series.
In the state, there was an increase of 1,253 cases, bringing the total to 2,326,755 cases. There have been 2,283,315 cases involving residents and 43,440 non-resident cases.
The state processed 32,251 resident tests and had 30,998 negative tests, which resulted in a positivity rate of 3.89%, making it more than two weeks with a positivity rate under 5%.
There were an additional 97 deaths reported, which raises the overall total to 37,609, of which 36,869 have been resident deaths and 740 have been non-resident deaths.
Vaccinations in the state were the lowest they have been in the last two weeks, with FDOH reporting 11,549 doses given on Monday, although that number will likely increase some over the next few days.
There have now been 10,344,328 million people in Florida vaccinated, with 8,322,901 having received both doses and 2,021,427 people having received the first dose.
The U.S. has surpassed the 50% vaccination mark, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, as 167,733,972 people have received at least one, which is 50.5% of the population. The percentage of the country that is considered fully vaccinated is 40.7%.
Among those 12 and over, the percentage climbs to 59.8%, while 62.6% of all adults have received at least one dose of the vaccine.
Seniors have been getting vaccinated at a higher rate than any other group, with 85.9% of those 65 and over having received at least one dose and 74.8% of seniors having been fully vaccinated.
According to the Florida Department of Health, the U.S. has now had a total of 33.27 million cases and had 594,718 deaths.
Globally, there have been 170.86 million cases and 3.55 million deaths.