It was a sobering day for Highlands County with the release of Friday’s COVID-19 numbers by the Florida Department of Health. FDOH shows the county saw a case increase of 56, bringing the total to 3,949 as Highlands continues toward the 4,000-case marker.
A record 11 deaths were attributed to COVID-19, as the number of deaths climbed from 149 to 160. Of the 160 county deaths, 100 of them have been in those age 75 and older.
Highlands County processed its highest number of resident tests since Nov. 24, with 542. Still, the high number of cases yielded a positivity rate of 10.5% for new cases, which is the highest seen in the past three days, but better than several other percentages seen in the last two weeks.
Free COVID-19 testing in Highlands County will be available Wednesdays, Dec. 9 and 16, from 8-9 a.m. for drive-thru service and 8-10 a.m. for express service with reservation. The test site is near the Sears building at Lakeshore Mall. Call 863-386-5690 to reserve a test slot. No prescription is required for testing.
If you want to know about test results, please call the health department at 863-386-6040.
The median age for the new cases was 54, marking the sixth straight day where the median age has been below 60.
According to the Florida Agency for Health Care Administration, there were 61 hospitalized with a primary diagnosis of COVID-19, an increase of six from the previous day. The overall number of those hospitalized is now 388, which is just under 10% of total cases. ACHA numbers showed 28 available hospital beds Friday, with five of those ICU rooms.
DeSoto County saw an increase of 23 cases for a total of 2,473, while Glades County saw two new cases to reach 685. Hardee County had an increase of eight cases to 1,799 and Okeechobee saw its numbers climb 16 to 2,084.
As usual, Dade and Broward counties led the 65 other counties in increased new cases with 2,459 and 1,121, respectively. Other counties increased their caseloads by triple digit increases: Brevard — 164, Collier — 206, Duval — 522, Escambia — 141, Hillsborough — 428, Lee — 315, Leon — 124, Manatee — 121, Marion — 183, Okaloosa — 172, Orange — 620, Osceola — 185, Palm Beach — 617, Pasco — 214, Pinellas — 269, Polk — 238, Santa Rosa — 110, Sarasota — 127, St. Johns — 123 and Volusia — 157.
For the state, it was another gain of more than 10,000, as 10,177 new cases were confirmed, raising the total to 1,039,207. Of the cases, 1,022,354 have been Florida residents, with 16,853 non-resident cases.
There were an additional 120 resident deaths, bringing the total to 18,944, while four more non-residents died, yielding a total of 242 for a combined 19,236 deaths.
The state had its highest testing day since Nov. 25 and yielded a positivity rate of 7.49% for new cases.
Florida has had 56,095 COVID-19 hospitalizations, with 4,334 currently hospitalized.
As of Thursday afternoon, Florida had 1,414 residents and 1,721 staff members of long-term care facilities testing positive for COVID.
Florida’s high number of hospitalizations mirrors the numbers nationally, as the COVID Tracking Project showed a record 100,667 hospitalizations Thursday evening. There were also a record 210,000 new cases reported Thursday evening and 2,706 new deaths.
The surge in the national numbers is being fueled by a number of different states reporting all-time new cases, including Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Indiana, Rhode Island and Massachusetts.
California is still being hit hard, with 22,018 new cases being reported on Friday morning, along with 145 new deaths.
According to Johns Hopkins, there have been 14.25 million cases in the United States, with 277,693 deaths.
“Yesterday brought very disappointing news in that we broke all-time records in the number of new cases and deaths reported in the U.S.,” Dr. Jennifer Nuzzo, with the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, said on Friday. “A number of states are seeing large increases.”
Nuzzo said while some people are saying the increase is due to the Thanksgiving holiday, not enough time has lapsed for that to be the case.
“It is too early to see the effects of Thanksgiving,” she said. “We usually see a rise in three to four weeks after an event like that.”
Globally, there have been 65.67 millions cases and 1,514,034 deaths.