After three straight days with lower numbers, Highlands County made a turn for the worst, with the release of Tuesday’s COVID-19 numbers by the Florida Department of Health. The county saw an increase of 75 cases, raising the overall total of cases to 5,632. Fifty-nine of those cases have been found in non-residents.
Testing was still relatively low, with 346 tests processed for the day, which resulted in a positivity rate for new cases of 22.25%, which is the worst the county has seen in the last 14 days.
There were an additional five deaths, which raises the death total to 225.
The median age for new cases was 53, which is just slightly higher than the overall median age of 51. Of the new cases, eight of them were found in children aged 14 and under.
Hospitalizations did take a major drop, with the Florida Agency for Health Care Administration reporting 53 hospitalized with a primary diagnosis of COVID on Tuesday, which is 10 fewer than Monday.
Not all the news on the hospitalization front was good, however, as ACHA was showing all 27 ICU beds in in Highlands County taken as of Tuesday afternoon, while eight out of 277 regular hospital beds were available.
Highlands County did give 129 vaccines on Monday, with seven receiving their first dose and the other 122 receiving the second shot in the series. The county has given vaccines to 1,999 people.
Statewide, there was also a bump after seeing lower numbers the previous two days. There were 14,896 new cases reported, which pushes Florida past the 1.5 million mark, with 1,503,482 cases. Residents account for 1,476,484 of the cases, with non-Florida residents making up the other 26,998 cases.
Testing made a slight uptick from the two previous days, with 137,749 tests processed and a positivity rate of 10.62%, which is comparable to rates seen the past four days.
There were an additional 161 deaths reported, with 156 resident deaths and five non-resident deaths. There have now been 23,227 resident deaths and 358 non-resident deaths for a total of 23,585.
Vaccines in the state picked up on Monday, with 36,010 people receiving their first shot and another 9,903 receiving the final shot in the series. The state has now vaccinated 648,353 people, with 51,234 people having received both shots.
The numbers were slightly better in the United States, as the COVID Tracking Project reported 193,857 new cases and an additional 1,739 deaths. There were 1,897,959 tests given, which is slightly higher than the seven-day average, while the number of cases was 53,000 fewer than seven-day averages. Deaths were well below the seven-day average of 3,210.
Hospitalizations remained high, with 129,748 currently hospitalized with COVID-19.
Deaths are likely to be higher on Tuesday, as the California Department of Public Health showed California’s numbers down a bit at 36,487 cases, but deaths were twice as high as Monday, with 548 new deaths reported.
Pennsylvania reported 227 deaths on Tuesday, while Ohio reported 7,981 new cases and 100 deaths.
According to the Johns Hopkins University Center for Systems Science and Engineering, the United States has now seen 22.7 million cases and 378,849 deaths.
Globally, there have been 91.3 million cases and 1.95 million deaths.