Highlands County saw six new cases of COVID-19, according to Wednesday’s numbers released by the Florida Department of Health.
The county’s total climbed to 8,781, with 8,683 being resident cases and the remaining 103 non-resident cases.
There were 158 resident tests processed on Tuesday, which yielded a positivity rate of 3.80% for the day. The county has been below 5% for eight straight days.
The Agency for Health Care Administration (AHCA) reports that current hospitalizations due to COVID-19 are at 14, up three from Tuesday. The county has seen 681 hospitalizations since the pandemic started, according to the Florida Department of Health.
There were no additional deaths for the county, which keeps the total at 366.
On Wednesday, the state shows there were 99 vaccines given in the county, although it typically takes several days for all of the numbers to come in from various locations.
So far, there have been 46,304 people in the county vaccinated, according to FDOH. There have been 11,539 people who have received the first dose and 34,765 who have gotten both shots in the series.
In the state, there was an increase of 2,018 cases, bringing the total to 2,329,987 cases. There have been 2,286,332 cases involving residents and 43,535 non-resident cases.
The state processed 59,466 resident tests and had 57,594 negative tests, which resulted in a positivity rate of 3.15%, making it 14 straight days with a positivity rate under 5%.
There were an additional 52 deaths reported, which raises the overall total to 37,717, of which 36,973 have been resident deaths and 744 have been non-resident deaths.
Vaccinations in the state were the second lowest they have been in the last two weeks, with FDOH reporting 22,490 doses given on Wednesday, although that number will likely increase some over the next few days.
There have now been 10,367,299 million people in Florida vaccinated, with 8,393,060 having received both doses and 2,004,239 people having received the first dose.
The FDOH reported as of Wednesday, the number of people fully vaccinated by age group:
- Ages 12 to 14: 410 people
- Ages 15 to 24: 519,348 people
- Ages 25 to 34: 738,278 people
- Ages 35 to 44: 945,725 people
- Ages 45 to 54: 1,211,204 people
- Ages 55 to 64: 1,673,943 people
- Ages 65 to 74: 1,887,402 people
- Ages 75 to 84: 1,064,532 people
- Ages 85 and older: 352,218 people
The U.S. has surpassed the 50% vaccination mark, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, as 169,090,262 people have received at least one, which is 50.9% of the population. The percentage of the country that is considered fully vaccinated is 41.2%.
Among those 12 and over, the percentage climbs to 60.3%, while 63% of all adults have received at least one dose of the vaccine.
Seniors have been getting vaccinated at a higher rate than any other group, with 86% of those 65 and over having received at least one dose and 75% of seniors having been fully vaccinated.
According to the Florida Department of Health, the U.S. has now had a total of 33.31 million cases and had 596,022 deaths.
Globally, there have been 171.79 million cases and 3.69 million deaths.