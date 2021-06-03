Highlands County saw two new cases of COVID-19, according to Tuesday’s numbers released by the Florida Department of Health.
The county’s total climbed to 8,780, with 8,682 being resident cases and the remaining 98 non-resident cases.
There were 124 resident tests processed on Tuesday, which yielded a positivity rate of 1.61% for the day. The county has been below 5% for seven straight days.
The Agency for Health Care Administration (AHCA) reports that current hospitalizations due to COVID-19 are at 11, up one from Monday. The county has seen 681 hospitalizations since the pandemic started, according to the Florida Department of Health.
There were no additional deaths for the county, which keeps the total at 366.
On Tuesday, the state shows there were 74 vaccines given in the county, although it typically takes several days for all of the numbers to come in from various locations.
So far, there have been 46,236 people in the county vaccinated, according to FDOH. There have been 11,600 people who have received the first dose and 34,636 who have gotten both shots in the series.
In the state, there was an increase of 1,261 cases, bringing the total to 2,327,989 cases. There have been 2,284,500 cases involving residents and 43,489 non-resident cases.
The state processed 37,834 resident tests and had 36,573 negative tests, which resulted in a positivity rate of 3.33%, making it three weeks with a positivity rate under 5%.
There were an additional 56 deaths reported, which raises the overall total to 37,665, of which 36,924 have been resident deaths and 741 have been non-resident deaths.
Vaccinations in the state were the second lowest they have been in the last two weeks, with FDOH reporting 26,236 doses given on Tuesday, although that number will likely increase some over the next few days.
There have now been 10,365,752 million people in Florida vaccinated, with 8,352,245 having received both doses and 2,013,507 people having received the first dose.
The U.S. has surpassed the 50% vaccination mark, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, as 167,734,435 people have received at least one, which is 50.8% of the population. The percentage of the country that is considered fully vaccinated is 41%.
Among those 12 and over, the percentage climbs to 60.2%, while 62.9% of all adults have received at least one dose of the vaccine.
Seniors have been getting vaccinated at a higher rate than any other group, with 86% of those 65 and over having received at least one dose and 74.9% of seniors having been fully vaccinated.
According to the Florida Department of Health, the U.S. has now had a total of 33.29 million cases and had 595,497 deaths.
Globally, there have been 171.33 million cases and 3.68 million deaths.