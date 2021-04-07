Highlands County had a bad showing when it came to daily coronavirus data when the Florida Department of Health release the daily update. Coming on the heals of a holiday weekend with low COVID-19 numbers, the county and state are national numbers are on the rise.
The county more than doubled its new cases at 29. The new infections brought the caseload to a total of 7,795. Of those cases, 7,707 were from residents and 88 were from non-residents.
The highest infection rate on Tuesday was from the 35 to 44 years old with eight new cases, or 28%, of the new cases.
There have been three new deaths reported by FDOH overnight. There have been 326 people in the county who have died from COVID.
Despite a significant increase in testing, the positivity did not go down. In fact, it went up a smidge. Out of 288 tests processed, there were 199 negative tests, which produced a daily positivity rate of 12.72%. In comparison, Monday’s report showed 88 tests with 77 negative and a 12.5% positivity rate.
There have been 618 hospitalizations. Hospitalizations still make up 8% of all cases, which has not budged. The Agency for Health Care Administration showed 32 patients with COVID as their main diagnosis.
There have been 682 cases (9%) to come out of long-term care facilities. FDOH shows 85 residents or staff member deaths from long-term facilities.
Corrections has seen 126 cases of coronavirus. The county’s median age was 42 years old with an overall median age of 52 years of age.
Florida saw a big jump in its number of new cases with 5,556. That was more than 2,000 above the previous day’s cases. The additional cases brings the overall total number of cases to 2,090,862 since the beginning of the pandemic. The cases can be divided by 2,051,647 residents and 39,215 non-residents who were infected with the virus.
Deaths nearly doubled overnight at 70. The new deaths bring the state’s overall death toll to 34,434. Of those deaths, 33,780 people were residents and 654 were not residents.
Similar to the county, the state saw a sharp increase in testing at 79,282 processed with 73,823 negative rate. Again, despite the increase in tests, the positivity only went down to 6.89%.
AHCA showed 3,020 people are hospitalized in the state due to COVID. The median age was 35.
The FDOH shows 9,922,411 doses of vaccine have been administered. They say the Johnson & Johnson counts as one dose while those with one dose of the two-shot vaccines count as one and those who have taken both the initial and booster shot will count as two.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated its variant list on Monday night instead of the traditional Sunday night update, and Florida has now seen 3,191 cases of the B.1.1.7 (U.K.) variant. The U.S. has now seen a total of 15,511 cases.
The other two variants being tracked by the CDC (South African and Brazilian) have seen much lower numbers, with there being 374 cases of the South African (B.1.351) variant and 289 cases of the Brazilian (P.1) variant.
Florida leads the country in Brazilian variant cases with 64, although Illinois has seen some new cases and now has a total of 59.
The South African variant seems to be prevalent in the Southeast, with South Carolina having 75 cases, Florida has had 24 cases and Georgia has seen 22.
Numbers in the United States doubled from the previous day, although it was known they were going to be higher with a number of states not reporting on Easter Sunday. States reported 68,564 new cases on Monday and 380 deaths. Deaths were up 70 from the previous day, so a little bit lower than anticipated, although the death-reporting lag could be making its presence felt here.
There were 1.43 million tests reported Monday, which is pretty close to the seven-day average.
According to the Johns Hopkins University Center for Systems Science and Engineering, the United States has seen 30.82 million cases and had 556,185 virus-related deaths.
Globally, there have been 132.1 million cases and 2.86 million deaths.