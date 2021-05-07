Highlands County’s COVID numbers looked better in almost all categories on Thursday when the Florida Department of Health’s daily coronavirus update came out. New cases were down with just 11 cases.
The county’s total cases of coronavirus have reached 8,531 instances of infection. Of those cases, 8,436 were from residents and 95 non-residents were infected. All 11 new cases were from residents.
The county did 314 tests and had 303 negative results. The positivity rate was good at 3.5%. The positivity rate has not been that good since April 22, when it was 3.14%.
One blemish on an otherwise good report, was one new death. The county’s death toll rose to 352.
The daily median age continued to fall to 29. The overall median age is still 50.
Hospitalizations throughout the pandemic have totaled 659. The Agency for Health Care Administration showed 19 people were in the hospital Thursday afternoon. The state’s hospitalizations were down considerably at 2,915 people with primary diagnosis of COVID. That is 91 fewer patients hospitalized in the state than the previous day.
Vaccinations continue to be offered at the following locations:
• Lakeshore Mall, 901 U.S. 27 in Sebring, former JCPenney store on Saturdays only (May 8, 15, 22) walk-ins-welcome from 8-11 a.m. and 1-3 p.m. Second dose only.
• FDOH Highlands County, 7205 S. George Blvd. in Sebring. First and second dose only on Tuesdays (May 11, 18, 25) from 9:30-11 a.m. and 1-3 p.m.
• FDOH Avon Park, 400 S. Lake Ave., May 18 from 9:30 -11 a.m. and 1-3:30 p.m.
• FDOH Lake Placid, 106 N. Main Ave., May 11 and May 25 from 9:30 a.m.-11a.m.
Bring a government photo ID and vaccination card if it’s your second shot.
Testing is done by appointment only at 7205 S. George Blvd. on Mondays from 8:30-10:30 a.m.
The state had 4,504 new cases of COVID, up from the previous day. The new total for the state was 2,258,433 cases. Residents were the most affected with 2,216,159 infections versus 42,274 non-residents.
Florida saw 74 deaths overnight including two non-residents, down a little from Wednesday. In total, there have been 36,257 people who have died from the virus. There have been 35,549 deaths of residents and 708 non-residents.
Florida tested 92,590 with 87,967 negative results. The positivity rate was 4.99%, the lowest it has been since before April 22, the last available data on the report.
Numbers in the United States showed decent drops on Wednesday, with states reporting 43,236 new cases, a decrease of 9,385 from the previous Wednesday, and nearly 1,700 cases below the seven-day average of 44,935. The 44,935 average is the lowest the country has seen since October.
Deaths were at 751, which is a decrease of 114 from last Wednesday, although it’s still higher than the seven-day average of 684.
The positivity rate continues to drop and is now averaging 3.29% over the past seven days.
Vaccines in the United States have slowed down, with an average of 2.13 million doses being given over the past seven days. At that rate it will take four months to vaccinate 75% of the population. On May 1, the average was 2.55 million doses per day. On April 24, the average was 2.82 million doses daily.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the U.S. has vaccinated just shy of 250 million people, with 44.7% of the population having received at least one dose and 56.7% of the adult population has received at least the first dose. Among seniors, 83% have received at least one dose and 70.1% are fully vaccinated.
According to the Johns Hopkins University Center for Systems Science and Engineering, the U.S. has seen a total of 32.58 million cases and had 579,653 deaths.
Globally, there have been 155.4 million cases and 3.24 million deaths.