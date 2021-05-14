Highlands County COVID-19 numbers are holding low as the Florida Department of Health released its daily coronavirus report on Thursday. The new cases have inched up but are still good at 16. A significant rise in testing could responsible for the rise in cases.
All of the 16 new cases are from residents. The total cases were 8,634 on Thursday. Of those cases, 8,537 are from residents and 97 non-residents.
There were no new deaths reported so, the total remains at 358.
Testing was up to 335 with 320 negative results. The positivity rate was 4.48%, a smidge higher than the previous day.
One more admission was counted by FDOH for a total of 664. The Agency for Health Care Administration showed 20 people being treated for the primary illness as COVID.
Florida saw increases in new cases and in testing, with 4,064 new cases — of which 4,053 were resident cases. The state processed 91,977 resident tests on Wednesday, which resulted in a positivity rate of 4.41%, which is the lowest positivity rate seen the last two weeks.
There were 47 new deaths, bringing the total to 36,648, of which 35,929 are from residents and the remaining 719 are non-resident deaths.
The seven-day average of new cases is 3,463, which is 21% lower than the 4,401 seen last Wednesday, while the average positivity rate is 4.86%, which is 15% lower than the 5.72% seen a week ago.
There have been an average of 59 deaths over the past seven days, which is an 11% decrease from a week ago, while hospitalizations also dropped 10% from last week. The seven-day average of hospitalizations is 2,794. As of Thursday at 4 p.m. there were 2,684 hospitalized with a primary diagnosis of COVID-19.
The United States reported 34,505 new virus cases on Wednesday, a decrease of 8,731 from the previous Wednesday. The seven-day average dropped to 35,204.
There were 722 deaths reported, which is a slight decrease of 22 from last Wednesday, which puts the seven-day average to 614.
The county’s positivity rate dropped to 2.77%, which is a 16% decrease of the 3.29% of a week ago.
All four of the major metrics — new cases, deaths, positivity rate and hospitalizations — are down a minimum of 10% from the prior week.
Vaccinations slowed down in the country a bit, with 1.55 million doses given Wednesday. The seven-day average is 2.16-million vaccines per day.
States have administered 78.5% of the vaccines they have received, with 46.4% of the population having received at least one dose and 35.4% of the population having received both doses of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine or one shot of the Johnson & Johnson single-dose vaccine.
According to the Johns Hopkins University Center for Systems Science and Engineering, the United States has seen a total of 32.84 million cases and had 584,230 deaths.
Globally, there have been 160.6 million cases and there have been 3.33 million deaths.