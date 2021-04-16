Highlands County surpassed the 8,000 mark for new cases of COVID when the Florida Department of Health came out with the daily coronavirus update on Thursday. Not only did the county hit the 8,000 mark, but with 41 new cases, it rose to 8,024. Thursday was the highest new case day of the entire month.
All of the new cases were residents and they make up for 7,933 of the cases. Only 91 nonresidents make up the total. Over the past seven days, there have been 171 new cases in the county for an average of 24.42
In addition to the bad news concerning the new cases, another death was reported overnight to bring the total deaths to 332 people.
Testing was way up with 473 processed and 432 negative results. Unfortunately, the positivity rate was still higher than Wednesday at 8.67%.
Hospitalizations remained at 633 admissions, per FDOH. According to the Agency for Health Care Administration, there were 33 people being treated for COVID as of Thursday afternoon. Across the state, hospitalizations were up to 3,273 people with the main diagnosis of COVID.
There have been 695 cases from long-term care facilities and 127 from corrections.
The daily median age went up to 46 but the overall median age stayed at 51.
Moderna vaccines are still being given by the Highlands County Board of County Commission at the former JC Penney in the Lakeshore Mall, Wednesday through Saturday.
Appointments only for first and second dose from 8-11 a.m.
Walk-ins for first dose from 1-4 p.m. subject to daily availability.
Walk-ins for second dose from 1-3 p.m. subject to daily availability.
For first doses, use the entrance closest to Planet Fitness. For second doses, use the entrance closest to the former Kmart store.
Across Florida, new cases were down, albeit by an infinitesimal amount to 6,762. The total new cases are 2,148,448. Of those cases, 2,108,030 are from residents and 40,418 from nonresidents who contracted the disease.
Overnight, 78 deaths were reported and includes four non-resident deaths. The death toll has risen to 34,709. Of those deaths, 34,238 were residents and and 669 were non-residents.
There were 101,372 tests processed with 94,624 negative results. The daily positivity rate was 6.66%.
Numbers in the United States dropped slightly on Wednesday, with states reporting 70,751 new cases. Deaths climbed 65 to 869, while hospitalizations are still continuing their slow upward trend, with 41,185 hospitalized. There were 7,992 reported in ICU, although not all states keep track of ICU patients.
Michigan did see a drop in hospitalizations, marking the first time since March 10 there wasn’t an increase. The state’s positivity rate has also decreased slightly over the past few days. The state did report 6,303 new cases on Thursday and 112 new deaths, with 81 of the deaths found in a review of death certificates.
According to the Johns Hopkins University Center for Systems Science and Engineering, the United States has seen a total of 31.46 million cases and 564,747 deaths. The global count is 138.6 million cases and 2.98 million deaths.