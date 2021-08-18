SEBRING — With a 25% positivity rate and an average of 57% of people vaccinated, new COVID-19 infections have stretched resources and staff at local hospitals.
So much so, Highlands County Administrator Randy Vosburg said that he and state legislators worked on Friday to secure ventilators for AdventHealth Sebring. Out of the request for 20, they got 15.
Vosburg told county commissioners on Tuesday that those ventilators “absolutely saved lives.”
He said health professionals expect to see a peak in new COVID-19 infections by Labor Day weekend, in part from all the students who have returned to in-person classes in the last week.
“We’re working closely with both hospitals,” Vosburg said, adding that he and representatives of healthcare and emergency management agencies would have a conference call today to work out what they need to do next.
Five states broke records for the average number of daily new COVID-19 cases over the weekend from new delta variant infections. Florida, Louisiana, Hawaii, Oregon and Mississippi all hit new peaks, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University. Per capita, Louisiana, Mississippi and Florida have the three worst outbreaks in the country.
The CDC lists Highlands County’s community transmission as “high.”
Highlands County has now seen more than 60% of adults vaccinated against COVID-19, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, whose Sunday update showed 54,604 people vaccinated in the county, or 51.4% of all residents and 60.5% of the adult population having received at least one dose of vaccine.
Vosburg said on Tuesday he was glad to see that the county’s overall vaccination rate had come up 5% to 57%. He said news from the CDC and the Food and Drug Administration reports that the agencies may have third doses of Pfizer and Moderna vaccines available soon for people who are immunocompromised.
“We will work with the [Florida] Health Department on how that will progress,” Vosburg said.
He said the county may have American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds available to help with getting vaccine doses to people, as well as helping alleviate some of the long lines for in-car COVID-19 testing at local clinics.
He said Prompt Care on Sun ‘N Lake Boulevard in Sebring, as one example, had a line of cars stretching down the main artery of that district. Not only did people have long lines waiting to get a test, he said, but others could not reach their primary care physicians in the clinic.