SEBRING — Across the world, country and states, the coronavirus vaccines are far more limited in supply than the demand for them. Highlands County is no exception. Priorities have been given to certain people in order to protect the most vulnerable in the state.
Governor Ron DeSantis has been adamant that persons over 65 will be vaccinated first as well as health care workers with direct patient contact and those residents and staff in long-term care facilities.
Highlands County Board of County Commission has made some new changes this week in the way seniors will register for an appointment and where the Point of Distribution (POD) will be located.
If you have been trying to find the county’s COVID-19 vaccine portal to register, you can stop hunting. As of noon Monday, the county closed it. The county has also taken down the COVID-19 hotline because it will no longer be using the line to register clients. Highlands County has opted-in to the state’s preregistration system to schedule coronavirus vaccines. Residents will use the new system to “get in line” at myvaccine.fl.gov. Follow the directions on the page and select Highlands County on the drop down menu. Everyone on the list should have been notified by Wednesday of the change. If not notified, then pre-register with the state’s system.
Don’t worry if you have already registered with the county as the HCBCC said they would honor those on the county’s waiting list.
“We will continue to schedule appointments from the waiting list the County has compiled until the list is exhausted. Once all appointments from our list have been scheduled, the County will then begin making appointments for those on the state’s waiting list for Highlands County,” the press release said.
Those who want the vaccine and qualify for it can pre-register for the vaccine appointments and will be notified when appointments are available. Pre-registration can be done at the website or by calling 866-200-3858 or the TTY number is 833-476-1513. Because of the limited quantity of vaccines, county officials war that appointments may be several weeks out. Those who do not qualify for the roll out of the vaccine can still register at myvaccine.fl.gov to receive updates.
The second shot appointments started this week and the doses will be administered on Saturday. Only those who got their first Moderna shot at the POD will be eligible to get their second shot there. Those who were vaccinated will be contacted in the same manner for the second dose and will be made in the same order.
Now that you know how to register, here’s where the POD will be. The POD will remain in the Lakeshore Mall at 901 U.S. 27 but will be moved into the former JCPenney store. Those getting shots should park and use the entrance by the former Kmart or by Planet Fitness and access JCPenney from inside the mall.
“This larger space will allow for both first and second doses of the vaccine to be administered to the public,” a press release from the county said.
The inoculations are by appointment only from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursdays and Saturdays. No one will be seen without an appointment. Masks are required throughout the process, which the county said will take about an hour.
County officials pointed out the date on the vaccine card is merely the first day that the second dose could possibly be given. It is not an appointment.
On Feb. 1, DeSantis posted on Twitter, there are 300 vaccination sites statewide. He has asked the government to provide more vaccines to Florida.
“If more vaccines are allocated to our state, we have the capacity to double our output,” DeSantis said.
In a press conference from The Villages, DeSantis said the government was giving the state 40,000 more Moderna vaccines this week, which would be about 307,000 first shot doses. DeSantis also said some 30% of the state’s population over 65 years of age have been vaccinated.