SEBRING — More than 9,400 additional cases of coronavirus were added to Florida’s total number of positive results, according to Thursday’s report posted by the Florida Department of Health. The 9,488 cases showed a slight decrease in the daily total after two consecutive days of single-day numbers that topped 9,500. The total number for Florida’s cases was at 178,594 in the daily report.
Meanwhile, Highlands County hit 390 total cases, an increase of 18 from the previous day.
In the midst of this, members of the local community have started gathering signatures to ask Highlands County commissioners to mandate people to wear masks indoors.
James “Jim” Stafford of Lake Placid said, as of 3:30 p.m. Thursday, he had 290 in support of one, but he said he’s had limited response from commissioners.
He said one, Jim Brooks in Avon Park, did respond to say, “Thanks for your input.” Don Elwell did not respond, Stafford said. Others have said they have nothing to say or have been unsympathetic.
Stafford has since sent a letter to Commission Chair Ron Handley. He contends that from June 20-26, emergency room visits increased 50% for COVID-like illness and 120% for influenza-like visits, and that new cases by date in Highlands County have increased by 85%.
After watching County Commission meetings online, Stafford said he will keep watching online because he hasn’t seen officials or attendees complying with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines.
So far, he said, feedback from Highlands County residents is “encouraging.”
“Most of the people are very frustrated,” Stafford said. “There are people in the community who want to see people wearing masks.”
Stafford also contends that masks are not a political issue but rather a form of respect for human life that has saved lives, globally.
An analysis of 169 countries, he said, found that death rates increased by 43% in countries where people did not wear masks, but just 2.8% in countries where they did, and wants to see the local government require it here.