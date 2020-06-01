After seeing 13 new cases of COVID-19 over the previous three days, the news was a little better for Highlands County on Sunday, as the Florida Department of Health added just one new case of the coronavirus to the county. That brings the total to 129, which includes 127 county residents and two non-residents.
It’s been a rough spell for Central Florida counties lately, beginning with DeSoto County, which saw another nine new cases with the release of Sunday’s numbers. DeSoto County is now up to 182 cases, but 111 of those have shown up since May 20. DeSoto County has seen seven deaths and 11 cases are correctional facility related.
Glades County has seen new cases in each of the past four days, but still has seen just 30 cases overall. Glades County did more tests the past three days than the previous 11 days combined, so a slight increase in the numbers was to be expected.
Hardee County added six new cases, bringing its total to 99 cases, with 40 of those being recorded May 22 or later.
Miami-Dade saw an increase of 206 new cases, bringing its total to 18,000, which is the highest of any county in the state.
Broward County saw 71 new cases to climb to 7,123, although the county numbers have only reached triple digits once since May 17, when they added 101 cases on May 28.
Palm Beach County saw an increase of 150, bring its total to 5,996. After seeing fewer than 100 new cases in six of the seven days between May 21-27, there have been 468 new cases in the county the past three days.
Nationally, the numbers reached 1,816,758 as of 5 p.m. Sunday. There have been 105,505 deaths. New York and New Jersey have been the two states hit the hardest, with New York having 359.926 cases and New Jersey having 153,104. Illinois is the lone remaining state that has seen more than 100,000 cases, with 107,796.
Florida’s numbers climbed to 56,163 and there have been 2,451 deaths. Florida has the ninth-highest number of cases in the country.
The global count broke the 6 million mark, with 6,112,902 cases as of early Sunday evening. There have been 370,416 deaths. Brazil and Russia are the only two other counties to have seen more than 400,000 cases.
The U.S. is losing some ground in the cases per million population, believed to be a more accurate assessment, as the United States is seeing 5,513 cases per million people. Of countries with at least 10,000 cases, only three countries have a higher ratio.