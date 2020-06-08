Several more cases of COVID-19 were reported in Highlands County with the release of Sunday’s numbers by the Florida Department of Health. The number of cases in the county has risen to 146, with 144 of those Highlands County residents. There have been 39 hospitalizations and nine deaths from the virus.
Highlands County has seen 11 cases involving long-term care facilities and one case that is related to a correctional institution.
DeSoto County added five more cases, but it was the first day since May 31 the county has a positive testing rate of less than 10%. Eleven of the cases are in correctional facilities and 16 from long-term care establishments.
Glades County didn’t see any new cases for the day, but only received three test results back and held at 84 cases, with 43 of those involving correctional facilities.
Hardee County added four new cases and now stands at 145 cases.
Okeechobee County continued its upward climb with 14 additional cases. The county now has seen 138 cases, with 30 of those involving correctional facilities.
It was another day with more than 1,000 new cases in the state, with an increase of 1,100 and 12 more deaths. It was a big testing day for Florida and the percentage of positive tests was lower than it has been any day for the last two weeks. The total is now 63,938, which is the ninth most of any state, but Florida is No. 4 in the number of tests given and No. 36 in cases per million population.
The United States is nearing 2 million cases and has seen 112,421 deaths due to the virus. The U.S. ranks No. 8 in deaths per million population and is No. 7 in cases per million population among countries which have seen at least 10,000 COVID-19 cases.
Globally, the world eclipsed the 400,000 death mark and there have been more than 7 million cases of the virus. Brazil is No. 2 in total cases behind the United States, but have been one of the lowest-tested countries, giving 4,706 tests per million people. The U.S. has tested 63,954 people per million population for comparison.