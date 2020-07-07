SEBRING — Highlands County officials and stakeholders recommend dividing up an initial $4.6 million from the CARES Act to help for-profit businesses and individuals the most.
After that, the proposal would give a tenth of the funds to testing for the virus, followed by approximately 5% each to help non-profit organizations and community proposals, followed by 2.6% to purchase personal protective equipment still needed in the county.
A little more than a tenth — $513,686 — is carved out to cover administration of the funds.
Under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act, the U.S. Department of the Treasury disbursed $8 billion to Florida to help those affected by the pandemic.
Of that, $2.47 billion went directly to 12 Florida counties with populations greater than 500,000 — Brevard, Broward, Duval, Hillsborough, Lee, Miami-Dade, Palm Beach, Pasco, Pinellas, Polk, Orange and Volusia.
However, the state also received $1.275 million for other local governments. After weeks of urging Governor Ron DeSantis to release the money, local officials learned in June that they would receive funds to help roll-start their stalled economies after massive shutdowns that were aimed at preventing the spread of the novel coronavirus.
Highlands County officials learned they would receive $4.6 million to start, essentially 25% of what the county could receive if they can show good progress with that first installment.
A panel of county government officials held its first committee meeting in mind-June to discuss how the initial $4.6 million from the CARES Act would be distributed, with members stressing the urgency of developing a plan, distributing funds equitably and doing so quickly.
County Public Information Officer Gloria Rybinski said Monday that several people inquired about available funds, but none have applied yet because they can’t. There is no application available until commissioners approve the plan today.
Rybinski and County Administrator Randy Vosburg have said that, ideally, all of the first $4.6 million needs to be spent by Sept. 30 to qualify for the remaining 75%.
Vosburg said the grant cannot be used by the local government to make the county whole for lost revenue due to COVID-19, even tourism development revenue, which is also expected to have dropped considerably.
The board will have to discuss and vote on the matter at its 9 a.m. meeting today, at 600 S. Commerce Ave., if they want to get funds moving forward.
If the county can get the rest of the grant, that must all be spent by Dec. 30, according to the proposal being presented today to the Board of County Commission.
Coincidentally, when the county makes good on spending the first fourth of the grant, the county will also have to have finalized its own 2020-21 fiscal year budget.
The County Commission will get a firsthand look at that, today. Fortunately, it appears that property tax revenue will be up by more than 3%.
Officials with the Office of Management and Budget are recommending the county hold all increases to 2%, as it has in recent years.
It will mean asking department heads and constitutional officers to drop their expectations for spending, but might also help bolster the county’s coffers to provide a better-than three-month surplus to guard against disaster, emergencies or further impact from the coronavirus.
In Florida, the virus has now infected more than 200,000 people — and counting.