This good news story sponsored by Boom Booms Guns & Ammo, 330 U.S. 27 North, Sebring, FL 33970; 863-402-2112.
SEBRING — Late last year Pam Wick had a vision. An epiphany if you will. Wick is a resident of Highlands Ridge and a member of the Women’s Golf Association there. After a highly successful raffle for charity, she saw an even bigger picture. As it turns out in these difficult days, this vision would help fill a huge need in the community given the strain brought on by the COVID-19 virus.
“A year ago we had a membership golf tournament and we had an extra golf bag left over,” Wick recalls. “So we decided ‘well, let’s raffle this off. For every can of food they bring in they’ll get a raffle ticket.’ In a week we got 500 pounds of food. We thought, ‘well that’s a great idea, let’s do that again.’
“Every year we have what’s called ‘Interclub’ where women from different golf courses in the area play against each other. At our meeting last year, I suggested to the local clubs maybe we want to do this food drive. They said, ‘sure we’ll do it.’”
The golfing communities that make up the Interclub are Golf Hammock, Harder Hall, Highlands Ridge and Sun ‘N Lake.
“We had a challenge between (the four golf communities) to see who could raise the most food for (Heartland Food Bank) in the months of February to April,” Wick continued. “So far, we have collected 7,308 pounds between the four communities. Our goal was two tons so we’re pretty thrilled.”
Diane Ashley is the Sun ‘N Lake Women’s Golf Association president and co-chair of the food drive challenge.
“Myself and Kathy Debriyn co-chaired this challenge,” Ashley stated. “We reached out to our WGA membership of 150 women to participate by donating food, winnings from weekly golf events, challenges between golf groups, and worked with the men’s group, MGA.
“During the MGA’s annual Cuss the Pinsetter tournament in March, over $500 was donated and over 200 pounds of food was collected in that one day event. I feel we are all winners in this challenge. Especially the Heartland Food Bank. The Sun ‘N Lake golf community will certainly participate in this great cause again.”
Judy Trier is president of the Golf Hammock Ladies League this year. “I was excited to hear of Pam’s idea to help (Heartland) Food Bank. We collected over 500 pounds of food but we were better at collecting money. We donated our 50/50 money from one of our league tournaments. One cold morning I made hot chocolate and accepted donations, all going to the food drive. Several people donated their money they won in playing in league this year. We are blessed to have many generous people to help us out.”
“It is a good cause and we are still soliciting food until the end of April,” added Bonnie Lennox, Harder Hall Women’s Golf Association member and community food drive facilitator. “So many more people are in need now, with the loss of jobs and income. We will continue to push for donations in hopes of assisting those less fortunate.
“I am so proud that Pam spearheaded this cause and that we, as a golf community, can give back and help in some small way.”
Through the combined efforts of the four women’s golf associations, they have raised almost twice their original goal of 4,000 pounds of food, that total also includes cash donations. Each dollar in cash counting as a pound of food.
The women golfers of our community, along with the help from the men golfing groups, are to be commended for their selfless devotion to the needs of Highlands County.