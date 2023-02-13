Florida saw little change in the number of new COVID-19 cases for the seven-day period of Feb. 2-8. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported the state with 18,841 new cases. That nearly mimics the numbers provided by the Florida Department of Health the previous when FDOH reported 18,819 new cases.

The New York Times is reporting Highlands County with 805 deaths, which is five more than were shown last week. The county has seen 758 deaths per 100,000 population, which puts Highlands County into a tie with Citrus County for the fifth-worst death per capita rate in the state. Highlands County was at No. 6 for many months. But the 24 deaths seen over the past five weeks has moved the county slightly higher.

Recommended for you