Florida saw little change in the number of new COVID-19 cases for the seven-day period of Feb. 2-8. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported the state with 18,841 new cases. That nearly mimics the numbers provided by the Florida Department of Health the previous when FDOH reported 18,819 new cases.
The New York Times is reporting Highlands County with 805 deaths, which is five more than were shown last week. The county has seen 758 deaths per 100,000 population, which puts Highlands County into a tie with Citrus County for the fifth-worst death per capita rate in the state. Highlands County was at No. 6 for many months. But the 24 deaths seen over the past five weeks has moved the county slightly higher.
The Times is reporting the state with 2,029 hospitalized on Saturday, which is a 22% reduction from two weeks ago. The state’s positivity rate for the week also dropped a bit to 13%.
The U.S. had its second straight week under 300,000 new cases, with CDC showing 282,827 for the week. That’s almost 3,000 fewer cases than were recorded last week.
The CDC was showing the nation with a seven-day hospital admission average of 3,612 per day, which is a 6% decrease in the past week. A total of 5.92 million residents have been admitted to the hospital at some point with COVID-19. There were 22,317 hospitalized on Saturday.
The CDC is showing the U.S. with a total of 102.73 million cases and 1.11 million deaths.
On the global front, there have been a total of 672.8 million cases and 6.85 million deaths, with 6.45 million cases and 131,463 deaths occurring in the last 28 days, according to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University. The case rate over the past 28 days dropped 15% from a week ago, while the number of deaths over the past 28 days is slightly lower than was reported last week.