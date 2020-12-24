SEBRING — Highlands County’s COVID-19 data looked better on Wednesday than it did on Tuesday when the Florida Department of Health released its daily reports.
The report shows an additional 43 new cases on Wednesday, down from 51 on Tuesday. The total cases was 4,686 in all. The total is split by 4,643 residents and 43 non-residents, an increase of one overnight.
The FDOH Dashboard shows 259 cases in the past seven days for an average of 37 new cases per day.
There was one death reported overnight that was attributed to coronavirus. Total COVID-19 related deaths reached 198 as of Wednesday.
The FDOH Dashboard shows 539 tests processed with 497 negative results. The combination of new cases and tests produced a positivity rate of 7.79%. That is the lowest positivity rate since Dec. 17. The average age for infection is 51, which is an increase from 44 the day before. The median overall age is 52.
Hospitalizations have reached 429, which is 9% of all cases. The Agency for Health Care Administration showed 57 people currently hospitalized on Wednesday afternoon. AHCA also showed an ICU bed census as 20 and six beds available.
Long-term care facilities remain at 488 cases of infection.
Franklin County is the only county in Florida that did not have any new cases reported in Wednesday’s report. Others have increases of four digits and three digit increases. They are: Bay – 170, Brevard – 179, Broward — 926, Clay – 149, Collier – 160, Dade – 2,171, Duval – 653, Escambia – 256, Hillsborough – 552, Lake — 199, Lee – 374, Leon – 162, Manatee – 191, Marion – 143, Okaloosa – 214, Orange – 712, Osceola — 199, Palm Beach – 431, Pasco – 192, Pinellas – 376, Polk – 314, Santa Rosa – 109, Sarasota — 185, Seminole – 175, St. Johns – 156, St. Lucie – 104 and Volusia – 259.
Statewide, new cases were back over 11,000 cases for the day with a total of 11,384 new cases for Wednesday. The state’s new daily total has reached 1,234,399. Of those cases, 1,213,760 are residents and 20,639 non-residents.
In addition, there was 121 new deaths attributed to COVID reported on Wednesday. The total number of deaths has risen to 21,173 during the pandemic. The deaths are comprised of 20,874 residents and 299 non residents.
Out of 128,723 tests processed, 117,669 tests were negative. Wednesday’s positivity was 8.59%.
There has been 60,800 hospitalizations so far, AHCA showed 5,590 currently hospitalized statewide. Adult ICU bed census was 4,941 with 1,224 beds available.
There were 11,166 COVID-19 vaccinations given in the state on Tuesday. Broward County saw the largest number with 1,506, while Orange County gave 1,286 and Miami-Dade County had 1,258.
Through the first eight days, Miami-Dade has given 12,926 vaccinations, while Broward has vaccinated 10,838 people. There are eight counties that have yet to give a vaccine, including Glades County.
Highlands County gave 49 vaccines on Tuesday, by far the highest amount seen in one day. The total number of vaccines given in the county is now 66.
The number of new cases in the United States was down once again, but that’s about the only COVID-19 metric that didn’t look bad. There were 188,614 new cases reported, according to the COVID-19 Tracking Project’s Tuesday evening update.
Deaths took a huge leap, as one day after just 1,485 reported deaths, there were 3,131 new deaths reported.
Testing was down and hospitalizations were up, setting yet another all-time high, with 117,777 currently hospitalized.
Cases in the Midwest have been tapering off or dropping, but California is helping to fuel this latest increase in cases. The California Department of Public Health reported 39,069 new cases and an additional 361 deaths.
The state’s positivity rate is 12.3% over the past 14 days after being 3% or less throughout much of October. There are currently 19,361 hospitalized in California, which is an increase of 400 from the previous day.
Tennessee, the only state to be hit harder than California on a percentage of resident basis the past two weeks, saw a big drop in new cases, reporting just 4,441 cases on Wednesday, which is 5,450 fewer than Tuesday. There were 133 new deaths in the state.
According to the Johns Hopkins University Center for Systems Science and Engineering, the U.S. has seen 18.37 million cases and had 324,905 deaths.
On the global scene, there have been 78.44 million new cases and 1.725 million deaths.