Highlands County had some disappointing coronavirus news when the Florida Department of Health released the Tuesday daily update. After two days of new cases of COVID-19 being in single digits, new cases shot up to 32.
The new cases brought the county’s cumulative total to 7,960 infections. County residents make up 7,869 cases and non-residents make up the other 91 cases. There was one more non-resident case added overnight.
In addition to the increase of new cases, there were two additional deaths reported since Monday’s report. The death toll is now 331 deaths that have been attributed to COVID-19.
Testing more than doubled on Monday with 365 resident tests processed. The positivity rate on Tuesday’s report was 9.32%, significantly higher than the previous day and the highest since April 6.
Hospitalizations increased by three admissions on Tuesday for a total of 631 patients treated for coronavirus. The Agency for Health Care Administration showed 29 patients were hospitalized Tuesday afternoon with a primary diagnosis of COVID-19. The same agency showed 3,257 patients currently being treated for the virus in hospitals across the state. There have been 87,287 hospitalizations in the state.
Long-term care facilities have seen 695 cases of the virus. Deaths from staff and residents in long-term residents remained at 85 people. Corrections added a new case to total 127 cases.
The daily median age tumbled to 27 from 50, as five of the new cases were in the 5 to 14 age group and another 12 cases were in the 15 to 24 age group. The overall median age is still 52.
Florida’s new cases skyrocketed by an increase of 9,068 compared to the 1,613 the previous day. The new cases bring the cumulative total to 2,134,914 cases. Of those cases, 2,094,670 are from residents who have contracted the virus and 40,244 non-residents make up the rest.
Florida saw 13% of its new cases in the 14 and younger age group, while just 8% of the new cases were in the 65 and over age category.
Deaths nearly doubled from the previous day at 64 people who died from the coronavirus. Total deaths have risen to 34,784. The deaths can be divided by 34,120 residents and 664 non-residents.
There 111,942 tests processed with 102,812 negative results. The positivity rate continued to rise to 8.16%.
Numbers in the United States remained relatively stable, with states reporting 62,454 new cases on Monday and 397 deaths. Florida’s reporting problems played a minor role in the relatively low case county.
Current hospitalizations climbed back past the 40,000 mark, with 40,098 hospitalized. The seven-day average of 39,536 is 10% higher than numbers seen two weeks ago.
Michigan announced 8,867 new cases on Tuesday, which is nearly 1,600 more cases than the state’s seven-day average. The state also reported 74 new deaths, but said 37 of them were found in a Review of Vital Records. The state’s seven-day positivity rate is 17.26%.
According to the Johns Hopkins University Center for Systems Science and Engineering reported the U.S. with a total of 31.3 million cases and 563,027 deaths.
Globally, there have been 137 million cases and 2.95 million deaths.