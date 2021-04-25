Highlands County saw 37 new cases of COVID-19, according to Saturday’s virus update from the Florida Department of Health. The county has now seen 8,309 cases, consisting of 8,217 resident cases and 92 non-resident cases.
Saturday’s update showed the continuing trend of youngsters coming down with a high percentage of virus cases. Of the new cases published Saturday, 11 of them were in the 14-and-younger age group. Only one of the new cases was in the 65-and-over age group.
One new death was reported, which raises the total to 342.
Testing dropped considerably after seeing a high number of tests the previous four days. There were 381 resident tests processed on Friday, which is the lowest number seen since last Sunday. The county’s positivity rate jumped to 9.45%, which is the highest percentage seen since last Sunday.
Hospitalizations remained at 649, with the Florida Agency for Health Care Administration showing 30 hospitalized Saturday afternoon with a primary diagnosis of COVID-19.
The state saw a good-sized jump in cases and testing, with 117,497 resident tests processed, which is the highest number seen in two weeks. There were 7,411 new cases reported on Saturday, which raises the overall total to 2,203,913. There have been 2,162,612 resident cases and 41,301 non-resident cases.
Of the state’s new cases, 14% were in the 14-and-younger age group, while 7% of them were found in those 65 and older.
There were 54 new deaths, raising the overall total to 35,497, which consists of 34,812 resident deaths and 685 non-resident deaths.
Vaccinations were at the lowest level since last Sunday, with 91,656 doses given in the state on Friday. Florida has now vaccinated 8,443,796 people, with more than two-thirds of them having been fully vaccinated.
Numbers in the United States have been pretty consistent the last few days. States reported 61,407 new cases and 839 deaths on Friday, both of which are above the seven-day averages.
States processed 1.78 million tests Friday, which is 288,000 more than the seven-day average, and the average positivity rate dropped to 3.86%, which is a 15% decrease from a week ago.
Michigan continues to move in the right direction, with seven-day averages for new cases and positivity rate both 25% lower than a week ago. Deaths have climbed slightly from a seven-day average of 54 to 61 over the last week.
Texas has also seen a significant drop in positivity rate, with a 36% decrease from a week ago. The state’s testing has also increased 53% over that time.
California has seen greater than a 23% decrease in deaths, new cases and positivity rate over the past seven days. The state’s positivity rate has been below 2% for the past month.
According to the Johns Hopkins University Center for Systems Science and Engineering, the U.S. has seen 32.03 million cases and had 571,547 deaths.
The global numbers continue to rise at a fast pace, with India seeing some terrible numbers. There have been 145.9 million cases and 3.09 million deaths.