Highlands County maintained its low COVID-19 numbers on Thursday when the Florida Department of Health’s daily coronavirus reports came out. New cases remained low at 13, bringing the total to 7,477 people who have tested positive.
Of those positive cases, 7,396 were residents and 81 non-residents. There were an additional two non-residents reported from Wednesday. FDOH reported 85 cases of coronavirus in the past seven days. The daily average is 12.14 cases.
There was one death reported overnight, bringing the total deaths in Highlands attributed to COVID-19 to 312.
Testing was up again at 293 processed with 282 negative results. The positivity rate was down to 3.375%. Anything under 5% is considered good and while we have had lower rates this month, it is one of the county’s better rates.
The overall median age remains at 52, but the daily median age went up slightly to 59 years of age. Overall, the ages of those infected are 117 in the 0-4 age range; 380 in the 5-17 class; the 15-24 group has 824 cases; in the 25-34 group, there have been 886 cases; 35-44 years has 884 cases; the 45-54 age range has 919 infections; 55-64 year-old has had 1,083 positive cases; those 65-74 have seen 1,068 cases; the 74-84 age group has 905 cases and those 85+ have had 330 infections.
Hospitalizations went up by one overnight and is now 588. The Agency for Health Care Administration showed 25 people hospitalized on Thursday afternoon. The ICU bed census is 26 with two beds available.
Florida has seen an increase of 5,093 new cases, bringing the total cases to 1,994,117. Of those cases, 1,957,314 were residents and 36,803 non-residents.
Deaths were up by 99 people who were infected. COVID deaths are now at 33,129. The deaths are divided by 32,598 residents and 621 non-residents.
Testing jumped up quite a bit with 108,785 processed and 102,741 negative results. The positivity rate was 5.56%, the same as Wednesday.
Florida has had 82,997 hospitalizations in total. AHCA currently shows 2,950 people hospitalized across the state.
COVID-19 numbers for the week show a downward trend. In Florida, new daily cases were down 6% as of March 17. Nationally, new cases were down 4% daily.
National deaths were down 24% from one week ago. In Florida, deaths were down 19% from one week ago.
Across the nation, there have been 29,643,005 cases of coronavirus with 538,588 deaths. Notable COVID information for the nation:
- Tests: 1,576,555
- Cases: 57,933
- Deaths: 1,173
- Currently hospitalized: 36,411
- Currently in ICU: 7,207
Globally, there have been 121,549,152 cases of infection. There has also been 2,684,620 deaths.