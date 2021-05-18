Highlands County continued with low COVID-19 numbers on Monday. The new cases of coronavirus show just 10 people testing positive when Monday’s update was released by the Florida Department of Health. There have only been 11 new cases since Sunday started the week; they have all been from residents.
Tuesday’s cases brought the cumulative cases to 8,675 infections. Of those infections, 8,578 were from residents and 97 cases were from non-residents.
There were no new deaths reported, the death toll remains at 361 people whose deaths were blamed on COVID.
One blip on an otherwise good report was the positivity rate. Monday’s rate was 8.77%, considerably higher than Sunday’s 2.2%. There were only 114 tests processed with 104 negative results.
Hospitalizations rose by one admission to 668. The Agency for Health Care Administration showed 16 people hospitalized as of Monday afternoon. The state showed 2,443 people hospitalized for the same time period.
The daily median age was 43 and the overall median age remained at 50.
The state of Florida added 1,976 cases since Sunday. There were 2,293,980 in all on Monday. Dividing the cases into two categories had 2,251,148 resident infections and 42,832 non-resident infections.
There were 59 deaths including one non-resident. Florida’s total deaths due to COVID are now 36,857.
The state processed 45,033 tests with 43,044 negative results. The positivity rate was 4.4%
Vaccinations are slowing down a bit in the United States, while going strong in the rest of the world, where the current estimate is 24.5 million doses per day, according to Bloomberg. An estimated 1.48 billion doses have been administered in 176 different counties.
Vaccine data is a bit more reliable in the United States, where the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is reporting a seven-day average of 1.62 million doses given per day. The total number of people vaccinated with at least one dose is 157.1 million, which is 47.3% of the U.S. population and 56.1% of those over the age of 12. Among seniors, 84.5% have received at least one vaccine dose.
As more young people in the U.S. test positive, the CDC is actively promoting the vaccine in the 12 to 15 range.
“Vaccinating adolescents is an important step toward stopping the spread of COVID-19,” the CDC wrote in its latest weekly review. “Yet, adolescent vaccination has been met with mixed reactions, with some parents eager to vaccinate their children against COVID-19, and others expressing hesitancy. Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine was found to be safe and effective in adolescents between the ages of 12-15 years in clinical trials.”
Johns Hopkins University Center for Systems Science and Engineering, the U.S. has seen a total of 32.95 million cases and had 586,216 deaths.
Globally, there have been 163.2 million cases and 3.38 million deaths.