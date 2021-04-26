Highlands County saw 34 new cases of COVID-19, with the release of Sunday’s update by the Florida Department of Health. All 34 cases were found in county residents, so there have now been 8,251 resident cases and 92 non-resident cases for a total of 8,343.
Deaths remained at 342, while there was one new hospitalization, raising the overall total to 650. According to the Agency for Health Care Administration, there were 35 hospitalized Sunday afternoon with a primary diagnosis of COVID-19, which is five more than there were Saturday.
Testing was down from the previous day, with 295 resident tests processed. With the number of positive cases, the county’s positivity rate was 11.86%, which is the highest rate seen in the county the past two weeks.
FDOH is reporting just 38 vaccines given in the county on Saturday, although vaccination numbers frequently have a lag time of several days before they are reported. FDOH shows 40,331 people as having received at least the first shot of the vaccine in Highlands County. Of those, 26,108 have been fully vaccinated, with the remaining 14,223 having received the first dose.
Florida saw a bit of the typical ‘weekend lag’ in its numbers for the day, as both testing and new cases saw significant drops. The state reported 4,671 new cases, raising the overall total to 2,208,584. There have been 2,167,190 resident cases and 41,394 non-resident cases.
The state reported 37 new deaths, bringing the overall total to 35,534. There have been 34,848 resident deaths and 686 non-resident deaths.
Florida processed 68,891 resident tests and had a positivity rate of 6.85% for the day, which is up slightly from the previous four days, but comparable to numbers seen in the last two weeks.
FDOH reported just 57,431 vaccines given in the state on Saturday, although that number will likely increase some over the next couple of days. Still, that’s more than 100,000 fewer than each of the previous five days. The state has vaccinated 8,512,825 people so far, with 5,758,162 of them being fully vaccinated and the remaining 2,754,663 having received the first dose.
While not every state reports virus numbers daily, Saturday’s numbers were still a bit of good news, as state dashboards showed 51,685 new cases reported, which is a decrease of 10,348 from the previous Saturday.
There were 681 reported deaths, which is a decrease of 51 from the previous Saturday, while there were 1.67 million tests processed, an increase of 8,304 from the prior Saturday.
Hospitalizations dropped back below 40,000, with 39,478 hospitalized, while 7,917 were in ICU.
The seven-day average for the country’s positivity rate is 3.76%.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is showing there have been 140 million people to have received at least one dose of the vaccine, which is 42.2% of the U.S. population. Among adults, 53.6% of the population has received at least one shot, while 81.5% of seniors have received at least one shot. The seven-day average is 2.82 million vaccines given daily.
According to the Johns Hopkins University Center for Systems Science and Engineering, the United States has seen a total of 32.06 million cases and had 572,109 deaths.
Globally, the numbers are up to 146.7 million cases and 3.10 million deaths.