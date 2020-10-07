SEBRING — Highlands County saw an increase of 21 new cases of COVID-19 infections overnight, according to the Florida Department of Health. The new infections bring the total cases of coronavirus to 2,265, including 12 non-residents.
There has been two new deaths, bringing the total to 94 for Highlands County. The deaths include an 88-year-old female and an 83-year-old male. FDOH is reporting a total of 244 hospitalizations, or 11% of all cases. According to the Agency for Health Care Administration, or AHCA, there were 14 people hospitalized with COVID-19 as of 3:15 p.m. The previous day, there were 24 people hospitalized.
The new cases stem from 185 tests processed. Tuesday's report shows a positivity rate of 10.19%, a sharp increase from Sunday's 8.79%. The new positivity is the highest it has been since Sept. 22. The World Health Organization standard for reopening is a positivity rate of 5% or less for 14 days.
Tuesday's report shows a median age of 43, whereas on Oct. 4, the median age was 70.
Of the 2,265 local cases, 376 have been reported from long-term health care facilities. That is equivalent to 17% of the cases for the county. The county's correctional facilities are reporting 65 cases of infection, or 3% of all cases.
Statewide, the new cases rose by 2,251, bringing the total cases of infection to 720,125, including non-residents. There were 92 new deaths reported on Tuesday from the FDOH. The overall death toll is 14,767 people.
The median age for infection on Oct. 5 was 40 and the overall age for the state was also 40 years old. Tuesday's state report from FDOH shows a positivity rate of 5.26%. While still a relatively low percentage, it is a good tick higher than the 3.89% on Oct. 4. It is the highest percentage rate since Sept. 22.
In other counties, the new cases of COVID-19 have risen by triple digits, they include: Brevard - 113, Broward - 143, Dade - 459, Duval - 149, Orange - 169, and Palm Beach - 101.
Dade County still has the highest increase but has come a long way from the quadruple digits it saw in the height of the pandemic. A few counties were lucky enough not to see any new cases and include Gilchrist, Gulf, Jefferson, Liberty counties. Lafayette County, which enjoyed 11 days of no new cases, broke that streak Monday by adding three new cases of infections.
Nationwide, the cases have climbed to 7,485,331 and 210,616 deaths as of Tuesday.
Globally, there are 35,632,890 cases reported and 1,046,325 deaths attributed to coronavirus.