Highlands County had a relatively good day with low COVID-19 numbers when the Florida Department of Health released its daily coronavirus report on Tuesday. The county saw 13 new cases of the virus added to its caseload.
The county now has had 8,495 cases of infections. Of those cases, 8,400 cases were of residents and 95 non-residents have contracted the virus. All of Tuesday’s cases were from residents.
With no new deaths to report, that number remains at 351.
There were 187 tests processed with 173 negative results. Tuesday’s positivity rate was down significantly to 7.49%.
Hospitalizations as of Tuesday were 659 with 27 people currently being treated for COVID. The Agency for Health Care Administration reported 3,088 people were hospitalized in the state.
Florida’s caseload was 2,249,535 as of Tuesday afternoon after an overnight increase of 3,682 new cases.
There were 93 deaths, including one resident. There has been 36,102 deaths overall, including 703 non-residents.
Florida processed 60,382 tests with 56,690 negative results. The state’s positivity rate was 6.11%.
Numbers in the United States were down slightly from a week ago, which is always a good sign moving forward. States reported 45,265 new cases, which is 2,245 fewer cases than the seven-day average of 47,510 and 8,679 fewer cases than were seen last Monday.
There were 362 reported deaths, which was 61 fewer than last Monday and 324 fewer than the seven-day average of 686. Deaths remain the only one of the five major metrics (cases, deaths, positivity rate, hospitalizations, ICU numbers) that hasn’t dropped at least 6% from last week. With some states taking months to post deaths, it will be the last metric to show significant reductions.
The nation’s average positivity rate continued to drop and is now at 3.38%.
There were 35,414 hospitalized on Monday, which brings the seven-day average to 37,109, which is an 8% decrease from a week ago.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is reporting 147.5 million people have received at least one dose of the vaccine, which is 44.4%. Among adults, 56.3% have received at least one dose and 82.8% of seniors have received at least one dose. The percentage of Americans to be fully vaccinated is 31.8%.
According to the Johns Hopkins University Center for Systems Science and Engineering, the U.S. has seen 32.49 million cases and had 578,121 deaths.
Globally, there have been 153.7 million cases and 3.21 million deaths.