As COVID-19 cases dropped in the spring, the Florida Department of Health stopped its daily COVID updates on June 3. The Administration for Health Care Administration also took down its hospital data the same day. AHCA provided hospital bed and ICU bed information. Their daily reports also gave the number of patients hospitalized with COVID by county and in individual hospitals.
FDOH is now releasing updated numbers on a weekly basis, but the two reports look far different. The familiar dashboard with daily updates is gone. It has been replaced by the weekly state report that is released on Friday.
One glaring discrepancy between the daily FDOH reports and the new weekly reports is the death rate for Highlands County. There is no longer one given.
There haven’t been any deaths reported for Highlands County since June 3, the day of the last FDOH daily report. At that time, the report showed 366 people in the county died from COVID.
There have been more deaths since then but how many remains the question. Some COVID tracking sites are still showing 366 deaths, while others have completely removed county-level death data from Florida.
How many COVID-19 deaths Highlands County has seen since June 3 remains a mystery. The Florida Department of Health knows the answer but isn’t telling. Calls to local offices are referred to the state level, while the state appears to be in no hurry.
A Freedom of Information Act request sent to FDOH on Aug. 10 requesting the current number of deaths in Highlands County is still listed as being “In Progress.”
At the time the state ended its daily reports, Highlands County had 366 of 36,973 Florida resident deaths. If the county’s death rate remained the same between June 4 and Thursday, the county would now have approximately 432 COVID-19 deaths, with 66 of those occurring since the daily updates stopped.
In response to the spike in cases stemming from the delta variant, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s tracker has become the “go-to” source for COVID numbers during the week. Yet, the CDC reports are not nearly as informative as the daily reports from FDOH were, at least as it pertains to county-level data.
No longer are there age breakdowns for cases in the county, only a breakdown for overall cases in the state. With the CDC now reporting there are more new cases in the 16- to 17-year-old age group per 100,000 population than other age group, many parents of school-age kids are looking for more county specific data. But they’re no longer getting it from FDOH.