Highlands County’s COVID-19 cases dropped below 100 per day for the first time in over a month, as the Florida Department of Health’s Friday night update showed the county with 511 new cases for the seven-day period of Feb. 4-10. The county has now seen a reduction in cases in each of the last three weeks.
The county is still below the state average in several of the key metrics, with the county’s positivity rate of 18.3% a bit above of the state average of 14.3%, while the 486.2 new cases per 100,000 population is slightly higher than the state average of 468.8.
Highlands County continues to lag behind the state in vaccination rates, with just 51 people vaccinated during the past week, bringing the overall total to 63,415. That’s 63% of those eligible, while the state average is 74%.
Vaccination rates vary greatly in the state, ranging from Miami-Dade’s high of 97% to the 32% of Holmes County. The state has seen a total of 15.36 million people vaccinated, with age being the primary factor in vaccination status. For those 65 and older, 95% have been vaccinated, while 21% of those 5 to 11 have received a shot.
The New York Times is reporting Highlands County with 593 COVID deaths, which is an increase of five from last week and an increase of 19 over the last two weeks. The county’s rate of 558 deaths per 100,000 population is sixth worst in the state.
The state is showing 1,293 more deaths this week than last. Due to the reporting lag time in COVID-19 deaths, it’s unknown when the majority of deaths occurred. The state has now seen a total of 67,572 COVID deaths, with 50,797 of those occurring in senior citizens age 65 and over.
While fewer cases have been seen in men than women, men are dying at a higher rate, with 37,699 deaths from 2.58 million case for a mortality rate of 1.5%. Women have seen 29,873 deaths from 3.06 million cases, a mortality rate of just over 1%.
The state reported 103,022 new cases for the week, which was the fourth straight week with a drop in new cases. Florida has now seen a total of 5.73 million cases.
Hospitalizations continue to drop in the state, with the Department of Health and Human Services showing Florida with 6,301 COVID hospitalizations as of Saturday, which is a decrease of 1,800 from a week ago. The were 985 patients in ICU units, which is a decrease of 295 from last week.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is showing the United States with a seven-day average of 190,401 new cases per day, the lowest number seen since Dec. 23, 2021.
Deaths have flattened out, with the seven-day average at 2,305, which is slightly lower than the 2,371 of a week ago. Due to the reporting lag time in deaths, it typically takes three to five weeks before those numbers begin to mirror case counts.
The United States has now seen a total of 77.34 million cases and had 912,757 deaths.
Bloomberg is reporting the U.S. as having given an average of 269,454 vaccines per day over the last seven days, which is slightly lower than last week. The U.S. has given a total of 546 million doses.
Globally, there were an average of 25.6 million doses per day given over the past seven days and there have been 10.3 billion doses given in total in 184 different countries.
The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University is reporting there have been 408.8 million cases and 5.80 million deaths globally.