Highlands County’s coronavirus numbers were down across the board when the Florida Department of Health COVID-19 update came out on Tuesday afternoon. There were only 11 new cases reported for the county.
In all there have been 7,639 cases of infections. The cases are divided into 7,552 residents and 87 non-residents. That’s an increase of two non-residents overnight. Over the past seven days there have been 108 cases, for a daily average of 15.42 cases of COVID daily.
After an adjustment in deaths, the county has seen 320, down from 321 on Monday.
The testing was up at 156 and 146 negative results. The positivity rate was down considerably to 6.41% from Monday.
Cumulative hospitalizations are at 601. According to the Agency for Health Care Administration, there were 31 people hospitalized on Tuesday afternoon, which did not change from Monday.
The daily average age is 46 and the overall median age is 52 years of age. The Corrections cases of COVID has remained at 124.
There have been 669 long-term care facilities and there have been 84 deaths from long-term care facilities staff and residents.
The state added 5,062 new cases of COVID to its tally overnight bringing the new total to 2,052,441 infections. Of those cases, 2,014,354 residents have become infected and 38,087 non-residents have contracted the virus.
Furthermore, 551 cases were in the 14 and under age group.
Deaths were up for the second day in a row across the state to 92. The death toll has risen to 33,983 people. Of those whose deaths have been attributed to COVID, 33,338 have been from residents and 645 were from non-residents.
Florida processed 80,797 tests with 75,661 negative results for Tuesday’s report. The daily positivity rate was 6.36%.
Cases in the United States climbed a bit on Monday, as several states which don’t typically report on weekends turned in several days worth of numbers. Still, cases in the United States are on a bit of an upswing, with 72,301 reported by states on Monday. That pushes the rolling seven-day average to 60,302, which is a 12% increase from last week and a 14% rise from two weeks ago. Still, it’s 9% lower than numbers seen a month ago, but it is trending in the wrong direction.
There were 560 deaths reported, while hospitalizations were up 583 from the previous day. The culprit there is Michigan, which saw an additional 380 people hospitalized overnight, as the state is being hit hard, with a 57% increase in cases and a 48% rise in hospitalizations. The state reported 5,177 new cases on Tuesday and 48 new deaths, although 20 of them were found during “a Vital Records review.”
Texas has seen its downward trend level off and some numbers are starting to climb.
According to the Johns Hopkins University Center for Systems Science and Engineering, the United States has seen 30.38 million cases and had 550,688 deaths.
Globally, there have been 128 million cases and 2.8 million deaths.