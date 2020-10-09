SEBRING — Thursday's report from the Florida Department of Health shows Highlands County had a much better day in terms of its COVID-19 statistics. In fact, it has been the best day the county has seen since before Sept. 24, (the last listed day on the report). This is a welcome move, especially coming on the heels of the two previous days with high cases and positivity rates.
Only six new cases of infection were reported on Thursday, a major drop from 20 new cases and 21 cases on Tuesday and Wednesday, respectively.
The new cases were a result of 294 tests processed thus giving the county a daily positivity rate of just 2.00%. Hopefully, this is a reversal of a three-day trend - 8% positivity rate that took a sizable leap to over 10% the previous two days.
In addition, there were no new deaths on Thursday, whereas the two previous days had a combined five deaths together. The total county deaths remain the same at 97.
There has been one more hospitalizations to total 249. As of 2:46 p.m. there were 20 people hospitalized in the county, according to the Agency Health Care Administrator (AHCA). The county's bed census was 208 with 43 (17.13%) beds available. The ICU bed census was 26 with five available, or 16.13%.
The long-term health care facilities show a total of 390 infections, or 17% of all cases. The county's corrections reported 65 infections.
Thankfully the quadruple digit increases in positive coronavirus cases seems to be a thing of the past. The triple digit increases are fewer than in the past. Those counties include: Broward - 252, Dade – 451, Duval – 120, Hillsborough – 268, Lake – 141, Orange – 152, Palm Beach – 144, Pinellas – 128 and Polk – 125.
Statewide, Thursday saw 3,306 cases of COVID-19 added, which brings the total 726,013. The report gives a 4.57% positivity rate for Oct. 7. FDOH reported an increase of 171 deaths, including non-residents. The new deaths bring the total to 15,254.
The FDOH COVID-19 Data and Surveillance Dashboard, shows there have been 5,496,985 tests processed with 4,763,745 negative tests. The state's overall positivity rate is 13.21%.
Nationally, there have been 7,586,904 cases of infections and 212,237 deaths.
Globally, there have been 36,349,500 cases of COVID-19 and 1,057,996 deaths reported.