Highlands County rebounded nicely after a rough COVID-19 day on Tuesday. The county saw an increase of just 13 cases, according to the Florida Department of Health Thursday virus update. That’s a drop of 32 cases from the previous day.
There have been 151 cases of COVID over the past seven days as reported by FDOH. That gives Highlands County a daily average of 21.57 cases of infection.
Better was the county’s positivity rate for new cases, which dipped to a two-week low of 3.49. The county processed 372 resident tests and had 360 negative results.
Highlands County has now had a total of 7,189 COVID cases, with 7,117 resident cases and 71 non-resident cases.
Of the new cases, two were in the 5 to 14 age range, giving a total of 472 cases seen in those 14 and younger since the beginning of the pandemic.
The median age for the new cases was 43, while the overall median age remained at 52.
Deaths remained at 298 in the county, while hospitalizations increased three to 562. According to the Agency for Health Care Administration, the county had 34 currently hospitalized with a primary diagnosis of COVID-19, which is a decrease of four from Wednesday afternoon. AHCA also showed an adult ICU bed census of 27 with just two beds unoccupied, or 6.90% availability.
FDOH has reported 655 cases associated with long-term care facilities. There have been 81 deaths from either staff or residents in long-term care facilities. The cases from Department of Corrections remained at 116.
The state numbers were also a bit better, as Florida saw an increase of 6,640 cases even though testing was at its highest in the past two weeks. The state has now seen a total of 1,892,301 cases, with residents accounting for 1,857,670 of the cases and non-residents making up the other 34,631.
The state’s positivity rate for new cases was 5.23%, which is the lowest it’s been in the past 14 days. Florida has seen positivity rates of less than 7% for the past 14 days.
Florida’s death toll did climb 140 and now stands at 31,018, with 30,478 resident deaths and 540 deaths in non-residents.
FDOH reported 44,437 vaccines given on Wednesday. The state has now vaccinated 2,838,326 people, with 1,298,556 people receiving the first shot and 1,539,770 having received both shots in the series. Of the people vaccinated, 2,151,697 of them (75.8%) have been seniors age 65 and over.
Numbers in the United States were similar to the previous day, with the COVID Tracking Project’s Wednesday night report showing an increase of 73,258 new cases, while deaths were reported at 2,447. Testing climbed more than 250,000 from the previous day and 1,464,714 tests were processed for the day. Hospitalizations continued to drop, with 54,118 currently hospitalized.
Virginia is still trying to get its numbers straightened out and reported high numbers of deaths for the fifth straight day, as the state is still processing backlogged death certificates.
California became the first state to pass 50,000 deaths, as the California Department of Public Health reported 1,114 deaths for the day, although 806 of those were a backlog from Los Angeles County, with the majority of them occurring between Dec. 3, 2020 and Feb. 3, 2021. The state had 4,965 new cases for the day.
According to the Johns Hopkins University Center for Systems Science and Engineering, the United States has seen 28.38 million cases and had 507,146 deaths.
Globally, there have been 112.8 million cases and 2.5 million deaths.