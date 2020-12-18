SEBRING — Highlands County had a better day on Thursday compared to the beginning of the week. The Florida Department of Health released the COVID-19 daily statistics that showed a small decrease in the number of new cases and a downward trend in the positivity rate.
According to Florida’s COVID-19 Data and Surveillance Dashboard, Highlands County had 50 new cases of coronavirus, which is down two from the previous day. Three of those cases were non-residents. The new cases brought the total to 4,470. The total is comprised of 4,430 residents and 40 non-residents. The deaths remained at 186.
The positivity, once again declined and was 8.60%, which is slightly better than the state’s rate. Some 535 tests were processed with 489 negative results.
The long-term care facilities added another case of infection and has brought the total infections to 478. Long-term care facilities make up 11% of all cases of coronavirus. Corrections have had 74 cases of the virus.
In the county, there have been 416 people (9%) hospitalized from COVID. The Agency for Health Care Administration showed 60 people hospitalized as of 2:45 p.m. Thursday. Thursday had six less hospitalizations than Wednesday. AHCA also reported the county’s ICU bed census as 17 with eight beds available, or 32%.
The following counties have had increases of three or four digit increases: Alachua – 137, Bay – 179, Brevard – 203, Broward – 1,102, Charlotte – 103, Clay – 109, Collier – 189, Dade – 2,513 Duval – 730, Escambia – 192, Hillsborough – 720, Lake – 236, Lee – 387, Leon — 357, Manatee – 223, Marion – 214, Martin – 105, Okaloosa – 122, Orange – 879, Osceola — 275, Palm Beach – 763, Pasco – 344, Pinellas – 536, Polk – 432, Santa Rosa – 118, Sarasota – 183, Seminole – 176, St. Johns – 170, St. Lucie – 156 and Volusia – 256.
Thursday’s state COVID-19 statistics were not good. Florida added 13,148 new cases of infection bringing the total to 1,168,483 cases of coronavirus. Of the total cases, 1,149,126 are residents and 19,357 non-residents that have been diagnosed.
The new cases have not been this high since July 15; just four days earlier (July 11) the infections totaled 15,259.
Florida processed 149,355 tests, of which 136,191 were negative. Between the new cases and the tests, the daily positivity rate was 8.81%.
There were 104 deaths reported on Thursday: 101 residents and three non-residents died. The death toll is now 20,305 residents and 289 non-residents. All together, deaths have reached 20,305.
Hospitalizations are reported at 59,291. The Agency for Health Care Administration showed the state’s ICU bed census at 5,087 with 1,057 beds available or 17.20% availability.
It was another record-setting day in the United States, although not in a good way. According to the COVID Tracking Project’s Wednesday evening report, the U.S. set records in hospitalizations with 113,069 and also in deaths, recording 3,400. The national seven-day average for deaths is 2,507.
California continues to be ravaged by the virus, reporting 52,281 new cases on Thursday. That’s slightly fewer than Wednesday’s 53,711, but is still 50% higher than the high case count of any other state. Prior to the last two days, California’s record was 35, 729 cases.
California also reported 379 deaths for the day, which soared past Wednesday’s previous record of 293.
There were 230,728 new cases in the United States, which raises the total to 17.11 million cases and the death toll hit 309,334.
Globally, the case count is quickly approaching the 75 million mark, with the Johns Hopkins University Center for Systems Science and Engineering showing 74.69 million cases and 1,657,132 deaths.